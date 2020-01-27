“Whoever says give to God so that you can receive reduces God to a financial investment” - Reno Omokri

Former Nigerian presidential assistant Reno Omokri, in a recent Twitter post, said anyone who usually says give to God so you can receive reduces God to a financial investment.

According to him, giving to God should not be accompanied by expectations of receiving saying that God is not an investment opportunity.

In addition, he said that it was better to give to God out of love.

He wrote:

God is not an investment opportunity. When someone says give to God so that you can receive, he is reducing God to a financial investment. Give to God because you love him. He will bless you. Financial reward SHOULD NOT be the motive for giving to God # FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets

– Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 25, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com