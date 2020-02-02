Whoa! Sidharth Shukla kisses Shehnaaz Gill in ‘Spider-Man’ style

All good between the contestants of “Bigg Boss 13” Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill! The two will get soft in an upcoming episode of the reality show, with Sidharth kissing Shehnaaz in the style of “Spider-Man.”

In a new clip, published by the creators, Shehnaaz is seen complaining that Sidharth, who is on the other side of the house, which is divided in two for a task, does not miss her.

Bigg Boss 13: Whoa! Sidharth Shukla kisses Shehnaaz Gill in the “Spider-Man” style

“Tune in mujhe ek baar bhi miss nahi kiya (you didn’t miss me at all),” said Shehnaaz.

Sidharth then calls her, hearing that Shehnaaz runs to him and kisses Sidharth before slapping him with love. Then he gives her “kasam” to kiss her and Sidharth looks out the small window to kiss her on the forehead.

Their relationship has been one of the most commented topics inside and outside the house. In fact, actress Jasmin Bhasin also said she was “jealous” of Shehnaaz because of her “cute bond” with Sidharth.

However, last week, #SidNaz, as fans call them, reached a difficult point. Sidharth recently told Shehnaz that if he can’t be loyal to his own parents, he could never be loyal to anyone else. In fact, Shehnaaz, in another episode, said #SidNaz “kharab ho gaya hai”.

It seems that the two have solved their problems and have carried out their relationship.

