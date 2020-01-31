Who will play Owen Wilson in Marvel’s Loki for Disney +?

Owen wilson has joined the cast of “Loki”, a Marvel streaming series for Disney +.

Although details of his role remain hidden, Wilson will play the lead role alongside Tom Hiddleston as the titular character and his role as Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with 2011 ‘Thor“

The 51-year-old actor is best known for his work in Wes Anderson films such as “The Royal Tenenbaums”, “The Darjeeling Limited” and “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” and broad comedies such as “Zoolander” and “Wedding Crashers.” “He was also nominated for an Oscar alongside Anderson for their screenplay” The Royal Tenenbaums “in 2002.

“Loki” will focus on the adventures of the mischievous adopted brother of Thor while “appearing throughout human history as an unlikely influencer of historical events,” The Hollywood Reporter.

The demigod was last seen teleporting away with the help of the Tesseract when the Avengers returned in time to visit New York City 2012 in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Production has already begun with the series that is expected to fall in early 2021.

Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige has confirmed that the streaming show is directly in line with the theatrical release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on 7 May 2021.

Feige has also announced that the other small screen outings for the Marvel universe will relate to their large screen counterparts.

“These episodes will cross the movies in a very big way. It’s a totally new form of stories that we can play and discover,” he said. Variety in April of 2019.

Check out some of the best comments on Twitter below, including Tom posing as Owen as Loki. As Owen would say, “Wow.”

Tom Hiddleston explains Owen Wilson impression as Loki pic.twitter.com/kYX5YMg3jr

– Marsini 👏😂🎈 (@marianatmel) January 31, 2020

Owen Wilson was cast in the ‘Loki’ Disney + series, but we still like him for Chewbacca pic.twitter.com/Z322ivtsrP

– Screen Junkies (@screenjunkies) January 31, 2020

Owen Wilson is in the Loki series, so maybe it’s just a remake of Midnight in Paris, but instead of artists it’s Norse Gods #loki pic.twitter.com/pyy2cQvYd1

– Jonah (@anotherlokigirl) January 31, 2020

Glad to see the real reason why Owen Wilson is trending! I got scared! #theycomeinthrees pic.twitter.com/Yzol5DTHtI

– I Am Jack’s … (@IAmJacksFeed) January 31, 2020

I look through my asgard-related comics and try to figure out who the hell Owen Wilson might be: pic.twitter.com/y0mtWck1y7

– siân into mystery 🇪🇺 (@sianofhel) January 31, 2020

