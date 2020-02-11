Who was Raphael Coleman in Nanny McPhee when the actor dies at the age of 25?

Raphael Coleman died last week after unexpected collapse (Photo: Rex Shutterstock)

Tribute comes in after Nanny McPhee actor Raphael Coleman died tragically at the age of 25.

Among those who have shown their respect to Raphael is co-star Eliza Bennett, who appeared alongside the actor in the 2005 Emma Thompson comedy.

“I was so sad to hear about Raphael (now James Iggy), she wrote on Twitter.

“After working on Nanny McPhee, he devoted his life to protecting wildlife and combating climate change. I am honored to have crossed him and my heart is with his family in this dark time. ”

Who played Raphael Coleman in Nanny McPhee?

Raphael appeared in the film as Eric Brown, one of the seven children of widower Cedric Brown (Colin Firth).

The film sees him unable to cope with his unmanageable brood – until the arrival of the titular Nanny (Emma Thompson), who transforms their behavior.

It was a cash register at home and abroad, earning more than $ 120 million (£ 92 million) worldwide and triggered the 2010 Nanny McPhee And The Big Bang – although only Thompson reproduced her role, with the sequel to another family.

What else did Raphael Coleman appear in?

The actor played Eric, one of the seven children in the Brown family, in the 2005 film (Photo: Rex Shutterstock)

Raphael also played in the horror remake It’s Alive, and 2009 thriller The Fourth Kind, starring Milla Jovovich and Will Patton.

His last acting appearance came in the short film by Edward’s Turmoil from 2010.

Raphael had since turned his back on acting and turned to his studies, where his stepfather Carsten Jensen confirmed that he had become a biologist and had traveled the world for work.

Carsten explained that he had spent a year in Costa Rica and six months in Indonesia before joining Extinction Rebellion, whose social media accounts he managed.

What was Raphael Coleman’s cause of death?

Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, also known as Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved and worked for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be more proud. Let’s celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy https://t.co/qFRKPT7rRG

– Liz Jensen (@LizJensenWriter) 7 February 2020

The cause of his death has not been confirmed.

His mother Liz Jensen broke the tragic news yesterday and said that Raphael died on Friday.

“Rest in peace, my beloved son Raphael Coleman, also known as Iggy Fox,” she wrote. “He died doing what he loved and worked for the noblest cause of all.

“His family couldn’t be more proud. Let us celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy. “

Carsten Jensen said in a long-standing Facebook message that Raphael “collapsed without prior health problems.”

“He failed in the middle of a journey without prior health problems and could not be recovered. I met Raph when he was six years old and we were so close. “

“Raph was not my child, even though I was close to him. But I can feel it myself. I see it in his mother’s eyes and I hear it in her voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious thing in life. “

