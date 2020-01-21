In the wake of tonight, the controversy surrounding the “champagne gate” continues, but the chemistry in between Peter Weber and some of the girls seem to hiss.

When Hannah Ann and Kelsey try to crush the beef, they only make things worse. Meanwhile, Peter focuses on having fun and dancing with Victoria P Country Line.

Special Guest and Bachelor in Paradise Alum Demi Burnett is planning a group appointment in the “Extreme Pillow Fight Club” where feathers and sparks fly. Things get difficult when Peter has to face his fear of falling in love with someone whose feelings are not real from the start and who are struggling with his rosy decisions.

He finally finds the answer and sends several women home during the third season 24 rose ceremony. Find out who is below.

Who did Peter Weber send home tonight in episode 3 of Bachelor season 24?

It was the end of the road for four women in season 3 episode 3, which was a shock to viewers and participants. The girls who were eliminated were:

(ABC / Maarten de Boer)

Alayah, 24, San Antonio, Texas

After Alayah, Miss Texas 2019, was caught lying when she knew Victoria P. before appearing on the festival world show, Peter sent her home. However, he seemed very dismayed by the decision. “It wasn’t easy for me at all,” whispered Peter to Alayah before hugging her one last time. Then Peter trusted a producer. “I’m not feeling well at the moment,” he said. “I have a feeling that I will regret it like crazy.” We are not sure what exactly he regrets, but it seems like Alayah is sending it home.

Alayah was in the scenes for Episode 4, so it’s safe to say that she’s not gone forever.

(ABC / Maarten de Boer)

Alexa27, Chicago, Illinois

Alexa, a beautician, was also sent home.

(ABC / Maarten de Boer)

Jasmine, 25, Plano, Texas

Jasmine, an account manager, was eliminated.

(ABC / Maarten de Boer)

Sarah, 24, Knoxville, Tennessee

The medical radiologist also said goodbye to Peter in week 3.

Who is still in bachelor season 24?

Deandra, 23

Home Care Coordinator from Plano, Texas

Hannah Ann, 23

Model from Knoxville, Tennessee

Kiarra, 23

Nanny from Kennesaw, Georgia

Kelley, 27

Attorney from Chicago, Illinois

Kelsey, 28

Professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Lexi, 26

Marketing coordinator from New York, New York

Madison, 23

Foster Parent Recruiter from Auburn, Alabama

Mykenna, 22

Fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Natasha, 31

Event planner from New York, New York

Savannah, 27

Real estate agent from Houston, Texas

Shiann, 27

Administrative assistant from Las Vegas, Nevada

Sydney, 24

Retail Marketing Manager from Birmingham, Alabama

Tammy, 24

House pinball from Syracuse, New York

Victoria F., 25

Medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Victoria P., 27

Nurse from Alexandria, Louisiana

