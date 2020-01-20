Who stands in the way of Alex Ovechkin?

On Saturday January 18, Alex Ovechkin continued to climb the all-time goal list. He entered the game against the New York Islanders with 689 goals, a short run by Mario Lemieux for 10th place all time. He recorded a hat trick in the 6-4 victory. Ovechkin opened the game to match Lemieux and surpassed him with his second goal of the match at the end of the third period. He then added an empty net to secure the victory.

Ovechkin has already surpassed many legendary players in his quest to be the top scorer of all time, and he will have to overtake a few more before the end of his career if he wants to stand alone on top of all time goals . Today I’m going to see who is still on their way, what they have done in their careers, and when I expect Ovechkin to overtake them to continue to climb the list of goals.

9. Steve Yzerman – 692

Ovechkin scored the 692nd goal of his career on an empty net to secure the victory on the islands on Saturday, tying him to Steve Yzerman for ninth place all time. Yzerman was an elite goalscorer when he first entered the league; in 9 of his first 10 seasons, he scored at least 30 goals. From 1987 to 1993, he scored 331 goals, second behind Lemieux at that time. Its most dominant season took place in 1988-1989, with 65 goals and 155 points in 80 games. At the end of the season, he received the Ted Lindsay Award (formerly the Lester B. Pearson Trophy) as the most outstanding player in the league, and this season is the 14th season with the highest score in the history of the league.

In 1993-1994 Scotty Bowman became head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it was here that Yzerman’s numbers started to take a hit, not because he was playing badly, but because Bowman was trying to turn it into more than just a player. elite goalscorer. Yzerman never again had another 100 point season, but became a more balanced player and was one of three Stanley Cup winning teams in Detroit.

Steve Yzerman (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

Yzerman also added 70 goals and 185 points in 196 playoff games. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 and is the current general manager of the Red Wings. In addition to being the ninth all-time goal scorer, his 1,755 points rank seventh all-time.

After Ovechkin has served his suspension for missing Star Weekend, he will return to the Capitals squad on January 29 against Nashville, and I think that’s where he will overtake Yzerman for ninth overall time.

8. Mark Messier – 694

Second on the list, eighth, is Mark Messier with 694 career goals. During his 1,756-game career, Messier was able to reach the 50 goal mark only once, but he remained one of the top scorers in the league throughout his time in the NHL, only succeeding in scoring at least 20 or more. in a season eight times. He won the Stanley Cup four times with the Edmonton Oilers during the Gretzky era, and in 1989-1990 he was able to lead the Oilers in their fifth Cup.

He then led the New York Rangers to win the Stanley Cup in 1994. The moment he is probably best known for came in that heat, when he secured victory over the New Jersey Devils in the sixth Eastern Conference final match. He has been an incredible leader during his career and, in 2007, the NHL presented the Mark Messier Leadership Award which is awarded to an individual who is a superior leader in his sport and an active member of society.

Canadian hockey player Mark Messier of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

He retired in 2004 with 694 goals and 1,887 points (third all-time), he also added 109 goals and 295 points in 236 playoff games. Messier was second all-time in games played (1756), third in assists (1193) and third in points (1887). He is also a double Hart trophy, double prize Ted Lindsay and winner of the Conn Smythe trophy. In addition to setting up some of the best attacking numbers of all time, he also racked up 1912 penalty minutes during his career, proving that not only could he hurt you on the scoreboard with a few quick goals, but he n Wasn’t afraid to get a little rough on the ice either.

Messier’s time as eighth-best goalscorer in history is coming to an end fairly quickly, but thanks to the break in star week and the suspension of Ovechkin, he still has a few days to make the most of his time. as long as No. 8. Ovechkin could overtake him as soon as possible like January 31 when the Capitals face the Ottawa Senators.

7. Mike Gartner – 708

Over the next few weeks, we will see Ovechkin pass Messier, then he will head for the 700 goal scorer. After that, he’ll have a chance to overtake Mike Gartner for seventh place all time. Gartner was an elite goalscorer in his day and still holds some NHL records. He has the record for most seasons of 30 goals (17) and is tied with Ovechkin and Jaromir Jagr for most seasons of 30 consecutive goals (15). In 1984-1985, he reached 50 goals and 100 points for the first and only time in his career, finishing with 50 goals, 52 assists and 102 points. Like Messier, he was a very consistent scorer, generally scoring between 30 and 40 goals, and having only five seasons of 20 goals or less. He finished his career in 31st overall (1335) and 11th in power play (217).

Mike Gartner, Washington Capitals (THW Archives)

Gartner has played his entire career in the Gretzky, Jagr, Lemieux era, so despite very impressive numbers in his career, he has never been able to win a major award. He managed to win the NHL’s fastest skating competition three times in his career, and maintained the fastest speed for two decades until Dylan Larkin broke it in 2016. He also took his retired without ever winning the Stanley Cup in his career. In 1994, he and the New York Rangers went through the league and were the favorites to win the Cup. They ended up winning, but Gartner did not participate in the celebration – he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the season’s trading deadline. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) in 2001, becoming one of the few HHOF players without a Stanley Cup or major league award.

Ovechkin has 34 goals this season and needs 17 more to get Gartner into seventh place all time. With more than 30 games to play in the regular season, Ovi has a great chance of overtaking Gartner, and I think he does it with five or six games to play and he will enter the 2020-21 season north of 710 goals careers.

6. Phil Esposito – 717

After passing Gartner and sliding to seventh place, Ovechkin will look at Phil Esposito who is in sixth place with 717 goals. Esposito began his career as an average goalscorer, recording around 20 per season. But in 1968-1969, he broke out with a 49-goal season – that’s where he became one of the top scorers in the league. Over the next six seasons, he scored 60 goals four times, including a season of 76 goals in 1970-71, tied for the fifth-highest number in a season.

Tony Esposito (eBay recto verso) (Public domain), via Wikimedia Commons

He is sixth in all time with 246 power-play goals, fifth in hat trick (32) and third in winning goals (118). Esposito retired in 1981 as a five-time Art Ross winner, two-time Hart winner, two-time Ted Lindsay winner and Stanley Cup champion.

It is difficult to predict how many Ovechkin will enter the 2020-21 season, but assuming he exceeds Gartner this season, he will be north of 709 goals. So looking at this, I think Ovechkin will pass Esposito around mid-October next season.

5. Marcel Dionne – 731

We have officially reached the top five goal scorers in the history of the league with Marcel Dionne. After being drafted by the Red Wings in 1971, Dionne entered the scene in his rookie season, scoring 28 goals in 78 games. He produced two 40-goal seasons in Detroit, but it wasn’t until he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings that he truly became the elite in his score. In 12 seasons with the Kings, Dionne has scored 30 goals 11 times, including 6 seasons of 50 goals.

By the time he was traded to the Rangers, he was on the back half of his career and was no longer scoring at an elite rate. He had another 30-goal campaign in 1988-1989, but that was the end of his goal scoring days. Halfway through the next season, he decided it was time to hang up his skates.

TORONTO, CANADA – NOVEMBER 14: Marcel Dionne # 16 of the Los Angeles Kings skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs in action on November 14, 1984 at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario Canada. (Photo by Graig Abel Collection / Getty Images)

Dionne ended her career with 731 goals (fifth), 1,040 assists (11th) and 1,771 points (sixth). His eight 100 point seasons rank third behind Gretzky (15) and Lemieux (10). He also won the Lady Byng Trophy twice, the Ted Lindsay Prize once, and tied Gretzky for Art Ross in 1979-1980, but received the trophy due to having more goals than Gretzky. However, he retired without winning the Stanley Cup, making him arguably the best player ever to win the Lord Stanley Cup.

It won’t be too far out of reach for Ovechkin after overtaking Esposito and he will take possession of the fifth record in November 2020.

4. Brett Hull – 741

Drafted in the sixth round in 1984, Hull was one of the few end-of-round picks who ended up carving out an impressive career in the NHL. His career started fairly slowly, but by the time he entered his fourth NHL season, he was starting to establish himself as the top scorer. He recorded a new career high of 41 goals in 1988-1989, but it was the following season that he really took off. He scored 72 goals in 80 games, which is the ninth most goals scored in a single season, but he was just getting started. The following season, Hull broke his career goal record and scored 86 goals in 78 games, the third most goals in a season.

MONTREAL 1990: Brett Hull # 16 of the St. Louis Blues skates against the Montreal Canadiens in the 1990s at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Denis Brodeur / NHLI via Getty Images)

He again scored 70 goals the following season, followed by two seasons of 54 and 57 goals. After that, his score remained constant, but it was not where he was. He scored at least 20 goals per season for the rest of his career before retiring in 2005. Hull had 50 goals in 50 games in two consecutive seasons from 1990 to 1992 – the first season he scored 52 in 49. Hull is the second-fastest player to reach 700 career goals, which was the case in 1,157 games – only Gretzky did it faster.

Hull is also tied with Teemu Selanne for fourth overall victorious goal with 110 goals, eighth all-time for goals per game (0.584), second for power play goals (265) and the fourth for the hat tricks (33). Despite three of the best seasons in its history, he has never won the scorer title. However, he was able to win the Hart Trophy, the Lady Byng Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Prize and the Stanley Cup during his NHL days.

At the end of January 2021, I think Ovechkin will overtake Hull and remain alone in fourth place on the goal list.

3. Jaromir Jagr – 766

Like Ovechkin is now, a few years ago, it was Jaromir Jagr who climbed the all-time goal list. He progressed to third place all time with 766 goals, but that’s as far as he would go in his quest for the first of all time. In 2018 Jagr returned home to the Czech Republic after he and the Calgary Flames agreed to separate, and although he is still playing professional hockey at 47, a return to the NHL is far from likely .

He started his career with respectable numbers, but it wasn’t until his sixth season, scoring 62 goals and 149 points in 82 games, that he really established himself as a star. He never reached those totals again, but continued to produce four more seasons of more than 100 points. He joined the Kontinental Hockey League in 2008, but ended up in the NHL in 2011. On his return, he was unable to put the numbers he had made before the KHL, but he was still a dominant player in the league.

Jaromir Jagr (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

In addition to being third in goals, he was second all-time behind Howe for games played (1756), fifth for assists (1155), second for points (1921), 11th for goals in advantage digital (217) and first in the match. winning goals (135), and tied with Gartner and Ovechkin for most consecutive seasons of 30 goals (15). Jagr was also a major force in the playoffs, recording 78 goals and 201 points in 208 games. He has also collected an impressive amount of material during his 21-year career, winning five Art Ross trophies, three Ted Lindsay awards, the Hart trophy, the Bill Masterton trophy and two Stanley Cups.

Jagr will be able to enjoy his time at number three for some time, as Ovechkin will likely not be able to reach goal number 767 until the 2021-22 season.

2. Gordie Howe – 801

Gordie Howe was the first scorer of 800 NHL goals, and held the all-time goal record for 26 years until Gretzky surpassed it on October 15, 1989. When Howe played, the average number NHL goals per game was about 2.8 compared to the majority of Gretzky’s career where the league average was closer to four goals per game. This makes it all the more impressive that Howe has managed to score at least 20 goals in every season he has played, except for his first three seasons in the league. He was also second all-time in winning goals (121).

Although he has recorded only two such hat tricks during his career, the trifecta was named after Gordie Howe for his general abilities.

Howe went on to score 801 goals and 1,850 points in 1,767 games, but is the only player in the top 10 to never have recorded a 50-goal season. He came closest to the 1952-1953 season when he finished with 49 goals. He is second all time for goals and fourth all time for points. He has won Art Ross six times, a six-time Hart Trophy winner and has led the league scoring five times. In addition to that, he was also a four-time Stanley Cup champion. He died tragically on June 10, 2016.

Ovechkin still has a long way to go before overtaking Howe, but he will get very close in 2021-2022 and could reach second place at the end of the season or at the start of the following season.

1. Wayne Gretzky – 894

And last but not least, we have the Grand. No one in NHL history has scored more goals than Wayne Gretzky, and it’s not even close. He scored 894 goals in 1,487 games, 93 more than Howe’s second place finish. He has scored at least 50 goals nine times in his career, the largest number of times. His most memorable season was in 1981-82 when he set the record for most goals in a season after finding the back of the net 92 times! A record that will never be broken. Gretzky is also a member of the 50-in-50 club, accomplishing the feat three times. In 1981-1982, it only took 39 games to reach the 50 goal mark.

UNIONDALE, NY – 1983: Wayne Gretzky # 99 of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck during an NHL game against the New York Islanders circa 1983 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by B Bennett / Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

To everyone’s surprise, Gretzky is also the first playoff record of all time with 122 goals and 382 points in 208 games. Like Lemieux, he won almost everything there was to gain. He has 10 Art Ross trophies, nine Hart trophies, five Ted Lindsay awards, five Lady Byng trophies, two Conn Smythe trophies and four Stanley Cups.

Ovechkin has remained so consistent throughout his career, reaching 30 goals each season that he has been in the league so far. He also had a very healthy career, having missed more than four games at once. Keeping this in mind, it would take a few more seasons before you really start to see it slow down. I think we will see him pass Gretzky in the 2024-25 season.

It will be an unreal race watching him try to catch and overtake Gretzky in the coming seasons, and even if he is unable to do so, he has already established himself as one of the best goalies goal in NHL history.