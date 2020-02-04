WHO says that virus, which affects 2 dozen countries, is not yet a “pandemic.”

The disease has killed more than 425 people and infected another 20,000 in China, almost all in the central province of Hubei – the epicenter of the outbreak – and spread to two dozen countries since it emerged in December.

updated:February 4, 2020, 10:21 PM IST

An employee takes the body temperature of a man on Saturday at the entrance of a residential complex in Wuhan. (ANP)

Geneva: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly new corona virus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, is not yet a “pandemic.”

“We are not currently in a pandemic,” Sylvie Briand, head of the Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness department at the WHO, told reporters in Geneva.

Instead, she said, “We are in a phase where it is an epidemic with multiple foci.” The disease has killed more than 425 people and infected another 20,000 in China, almost all in the central province of Hubei – the epicenter of the outbreak – and spread to two dozen countries since it emerged in December.

Briand said that although there is a rapid spread of transmission in Hubei, the cases outside the province are mainly “spill-over cases” with sporadic transmission clusters.

At the same time, the Chinese authorities have taken dramatic measures to stop the transfer, while other affected countries have also taken measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

“We hope that on the basis of those measures in Hubei but also in other places where we have had spill-over, we can stop the transfer and get rid of this virus,” she said.

