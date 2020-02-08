WHO reports 100-fold peak in demand for masks, disruption in global delivery amidst fight against Coronavirus

The situation has been exacerbated by people who are not medical care providers and who purchase protective equipment for their own use, said the WHO chief.

Reuters

Last updated: February 8, 2020, 12:13 PM IST

Geneva: The demand for masks, coats, gloves and other protective clothing has risen up to 100 times and prices have risen due to the Chinese corona virus, which caused a “serious” disruption of global supply, said the World Health Organization Chief (WHO). on Friday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has exacerbated the situation by people who are not medical staff and who purchase the protective equipment for their own use.

“If supplies are short and demand is high, there may be bad practices such as hoarding to sell them at higher prices, and that is why we ask for solidarity,” Tedros said during a briefing in Geneva.

“Demand is up to 100 times higher than normal and prices are up to 20 times higher,” and the rush has created backlogs in supply from 4-6 months, he added.

Primary health care workers in China, where 31,211 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported, need the majority of such supplies, he said.

Tedros said he had talked to manufacturers and distributors to care for those who need them most, with health workers a priority, followed by the sick and those who care for them.

The WHO has sent large quantities of gloves, masks, gas masks and other “personal protective equipment” – known in its jargon as PPE – to every region, he said.

“We call on countries and companies to work with the WHO to ensure fair and rational use of supplies and to rebalance the market. We all need to play a role in keeping each other safe,” Tedros said .

The public and private network first focused on surgical masks due to extreme demand and market pressure, Tedros said, adding, “We value companies that have decided to only supply masks to medical professionals.”

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expert, said the supply chain began with raw material producers who “went all the way back to the rubber plantation, all the way to the health professional, and everything in between.”

“At every stage of the supply chain there is a possibility of disruption, profit seeking or diversion,” he said.

Chinese authorities have provided some detailed data with a breakdown of 17,000 cases, said Dr. WHO epidemiologist. Maria van Kerkhove. “We have data on 17,000 cases that say that 82% are considered mild, 15% severe and 3% critical.”

Referring to general figures, she added: “We know that 2 pct or less than 2 pct have now died from the reported cases.”

