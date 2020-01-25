The guest of India in his celebrations of the 71st Republic Day would be none other than the controversial president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who has been again and again in the spotlight for controversial statements and political decisions.

With the annual celebration just around the corner, India is geared towards welcoming Bolsonaro, the third Brazilian head of state to attend Republic Day celebrations in India.

However, unlike their former counterparts, the invitation to Bolsonaro, which was sent in November after an informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, has bothered many, including activists, journalists and social network users

And they may have good reasons to be alarmed, since Bolsonaro barely inspires confidence. The leader of the extreme right came to power in January 2019 after his party of the Alliance for Brazil defeated the Workers Party (PT) on the left in an upset that triggered a chain of protests for and against his victory .

While his supporters see Bolsonaro as the man who will rid Brazil’s economy of its worst recession and unemployment crisis in a century, his detractors have voiced their voice by reminding the world of the leader’s various shadows: sexism, misogyny, homophobia . , hypermasculinity and aggression, denial of climate change and a rigid disdain for the rights of indigenous peoples.

So much sexism

Bolsonaro has not made any bones to hide his attitude towards women or even soften it to fit. Some of the comments he has made about women are good and heinous. In 2014, when he was a congressman, Bolsonaro told Maria do Rosario of the opposition: “I wouldn’t rape you because you don’t deserve it. Stay here and listen.” The former military spoke within the national legislature and responded to Rosario’s attack on human rights violations that took place during the US-backed military dictatorship in Brazil from 164 to 1985, including torture and rape.

He later repeated the comments to a newspaper and added that he would not rape Rosario because she was “ugly.”

And this is not the only time that Bolsonaro’s misogyny is shown. During a speech in 2017, he declared coldly: “I have five children. Four are men, and then, in a moment of weakness, the fifth came out as a girl.”

Racist and homophobic

Not only sexist, Bolsonaro has also been public with his offensive views on the LGBTQ community. In 2011, Bolsonaro had said he would be “unable to love a homosexual son” and added that he would prefer his son to die in a car accident that appeared with a guy with a mustache.

In 2002, he declared: “I will not fight him or discriminate against him, but if I see two men kissing on the street, I will beat them.” The statement came after the then Brazilian president, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, supported the rights of homosexuals and marriage.

Last year, in April, Bolsonaro was suspected of raising fears of violence against the LGBTQ community in Brazil when he said the South American nation should become a “gay tourism paradise.”

If their views on women and the Queer community seem scandalous, their views on indigenous peoples and immigrants tip the scale even more.

Quilombos are native Brazilian settlements run by quilombolas, who are descendants of rebel slaves from colonial Brazil. In a 2017 interview, this is how Bolsonaro described people after visiting them: “I visited a quilombo and the less heavy Afro-descendant weighed seven arrobas (approximately 104 kg). They do nothing! They are not even good for procreation.”

The man who in 1999 openly claimed to be “in favor of torture” also called the refugees “scum of the land” that appeared in Brazil in 2015.

Leaders of indigenous peoples recently affirmed that “government threats and hate speech” encouraged violence against Amazonian communities and demanded punishment for the killing of indigenous leaders, AFP reported last week.

No friend of the environment

Since Bolsonaro took office, his mandate has been marred by protests, especially from indigenous peoples, lawyers and human rights activists who question their development policies and schemes at the expense of the environment.

“Bolsonaro has a very strong anti-environmental discourse, and I have no doubt that his speech will lead the policy,” Scott Mainwaring, an expert in Brazil at the Kennedy School at Harvard University, tells National Geographic in an interview in October 2018. “The government (no) is going to want to tell the owners not to cut this part of the forest because it is in indigenous lands. There seems to be no major effort to protect the Amazon. ”

Its recent commitment to open the Amazon to mining companies has been described as “genocide” by indigenous leaders. Last week, Reuters reported that deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon had increased by 85% in 2019 compared to the previous year. The data, published by the National Space Research Institute (INPE) of Brazil, is another evidence that highlights the consequences of the relaxation of Brazil’s environmental protection policies.

Another system for measuring deforestation data is PRODES. The numbers released in November last year showed that deforestation rose to its highest level in more than a decade in 2019, jumping 30% from 2018 to 9,762 square km.

Why Bolsonaro?

For those who have followed India’s relations with Brazil, the invitations should not come as a surprise. India and Brazil have traditionally shared bilateral relations, thanks to a shared history of colonial repression and subsequent independence. Mahatma Gandhi, who was in Brazil for a considerable period of time and is considered an important (and controversial) figure in the history of racism in Brazil, is a known and often revered leader in Brazil.

In terms of trade, India’s ties with Brazil are comfortable. In 2018, India was the 10 largest importer of goods in Brazil, as well as its eleventh largest exporter. Bilateral trade between the two countries in the same year amounted to $ 7.57 billion after a drop in figures due to the Brazilian recession.

