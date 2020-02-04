The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report that these countries had focused their limited resources on fighting infectious diseases and improving the health of mothers and children rather than fighting cancer.



Geneva The UN health agency warned on Tuesday that cancer cases would increase by 81 percent in low and middle-income countries in 2040 due to a lack of investment in prevention and care.

The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report that these countries had focused their limited resources on fighting infectious diseases and improving the health of mothers and children rather than fighting cancer.

It was also stated that they often had the highest cancer deaths.

“This is a wake-up call for all of us to tackle the unacceptable inequalities between cancer services in rich and poor countries,” said Ren Minghui, Assistant Director General of the WHO.

“If people have access to primary care and referral systems, cancer can be detected early, effectively treated and cured. Cancer should not be a death sentence for anyone,” he said.

The report, timed to coincide with World Cancer Day, said an investment of $ 25 billion (€ 23 billion) in the next decade could save seven million lives from cancer.

“Cancer control does not have to be expensive,” Andre Ilbawi, of the WHO’s Department for the Management of Non-Communicable Diseases, told journalists.

The annual report showed that the total number of cancer cases in the world would increase by 60 percent by 2040 and that tobacco use was responsible for 25 percent of cancer deaths.

Elisabete Weiderpass, director of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, working with the WHO, said that better cancer treatment in high-income countries between 2000 and 2015 led to a 20 percent reduction in mortality.

But in poorer countries the reduction was only five percent.

“We need to see that everyone benefits right away,” she said.

Although cancer has long been considered a disease of rich countries, this was no longer the case, the report said. It pointed out that one in five people worldwide would be confronted with a cancer diagnosis.

“It’s a global burden,” Ren said.

