Who needs New Hampshire? The Bloomberg campaign is on the rise in Massachusetts. – Mother Jones

While the rest of the Democratic field burst violently on Saturday in New Hampshire, a field director for the Michael Bloomberg campaign opened his pitch for a room full of volunteers, about an hour beyond the southern border of New Hampshire, Massachusetts.

This time of year in New England, presidential organization usually does not come south of the New Hampshire line. Traditionally, campaigns have made winning in the early mood states a priority, with most of them putting their hopes in getting more cash and momentum to enable operations to be set up in Super Tuesday states and beyond.

The idea that a campaign would already work on volunteers and train volunteers in Massachusetts – or somewhere outside of New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, the next three states to vote – would be almost too overbearing, a waste of valuable campaign resources. Conventional wisdom dictates that if you can’t win in New Hampshire or South Carolina, the money and support will be gone by the time you get to Massachusetts, which will vote on March 3 this year. If it is three days before primary school in New Hampshire, each source is located in the north, not in a suburb of Boston, where volunteers are coached nearly a month away.

But last week Bloomberg’s operation did exactly that, and much more – a little more on the scale of a national campaign kick-off. First, it was announced that Bloomberg expanded its nationwide campaign executives to 2,100 and expanded its already extensive ads across the country. And then, on the Saturday before primary school in New Hampshire, Bloomberg traveled to Alabama and Oklahoma to make campaign stops while surrogate mothers spread across other states. It was all part of a “weekend in action” with events in 30 states, including Massachusetts, a state of Super Tuesday, and the home state of the former mayor of New York City. (He grew up in Medford.)

“We’re in swing states,” Nick Alto, a Field Director from Bloomberg Massachusetts, told the about 20 volunteers who showed up in Brookline on Saturday. “We are in these important states … and with great staff.” He added: “Huge operations.”

The message to the volunteers was clear: you have to feel the power, the methodical investment and the stability of the growing Bloomberg campaign and understand that it will not come or go based on the whims of a handful of early voting states. Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina do not matter – not that Bloomberg is even voting there; he missed the submission deadlines – because Bloomberg is doing something bigger and has the unlimited resources to sustain it. In Brookline, Alto’s volunteer training not only emphasized that the investment was made, but that it will continue, “even if he is not the nominee.” Bloomberg has promised to spend a lot of money to defeat the ultimately Democratic nominated president Donald Trump.

The volunteers who came to the Brookline state headquarters for Bloomberg seemed comforted by that message of power and stability, in which Bloomberg was described as someone who, as a recognized capitalist and the ninth richest person in the world, was not vulnerable to accusations of socialist politics.

“People are so concerned that the market will refuel if a socialist democrat is elected,” said Kevin Fandel, a retiree who acted for training – the first time, he said, he had signed up for a campaign. “He knows the markets. He knows how to keep them stable and moving. ”

Fandel said that before Bloomberg started the race, he had not chosen a candidate to go back, but was in part for Biden because he was a “known amount.” But Biden’s unequal debate performance recently gave him a second thought or the former vice president is ready for a big fight.

“I think he’s a good man,” Fandel said almost apologetically. Then he added, about Bloomberg: “I don’t think he was intimidated by Trump at all. He really sees him as a scammer.”

Several other volunteers offered similar feelings, unsolicited. Part of the current democratic field seemed too liberal to them, but the moderate candidates left something to be desired.

“I wasn’t unreliable, but I probably would have voted for Biden,” said Sandy Goldstein, another volunteer at a telephone bank, who, like Fandel, had become less enthusiastic about the former vice president and apologized that she couldn’t be excited about it become him. Goldstein said she liked the way Bloomberg projected solidity.

“He shows authority and credibility,” she said.

Some of the Bloomberg volunteers seemed to be concerned that the other centrist candidates had no ability or means to compete against each other in a knockdown fight with Trump. While other Democrats have accused Bloomberg of making their way to the Democratic race, the bottomless pockets of Bloomberg seemed to be a big part of the appeal.

“I don’t think he buys it, I think he invests his resources,” Fandel said. After a moment, he added, “You have to trust someone, and I’d rather have him buy the election, if you want to call it that, than the pharmaceutical industry or the arms industry should buy the election.”

Brookline volunteers also seemed to appreciate Bloomberg’s reputation for immediacy.

“I think there is even a way to appeal to Trump voters,” Goldstein said. “He has that kind of sincere talk to him, but it has dignity with him.”