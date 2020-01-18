Who left Love Island last night and who are the new partners?

The first reconnection of Love Island 2020 has occurred, but who ended up dating? (Image: ITV)

He has been on the air for less than a week, but Love Island has already abandoned its first contestant after the series’ first link.

The program already said goodbye to one of its numbers after Ollie Williams made the decision to leave the village earlier this week, but another person lost his place in the villa as the remaining islanders, including newcomers Connagh and Finley , they chose their new partners on Friday. night.

And there were emotional scenes when the remaining single girl packed her things and left, but who was abandoned and who is now joined with who?

This is what happened on Friday night …

Who left Love Island last night in the first spill of the series?

The first discharge of the series saw the twins Eve and Jess Gale separated after Eve was single at the end of the first coupling, and subsequently abandoned from the villa.

Both Eve and Jess stayed after all the other couples had matched, leaving Nas Majeed the difficult task of having to choose between them, calling it “a very difficult decision.”

However, he finally decided to join Jess after saying that “he had spent a little more time with her and knew her a little better,” with the sisters crying when Eve urged Jess to stay in the village.

Eve and Jess separated after Eve was expelled from the island (Image: ITV)

“I wouldn’t let you go with me, you have to try … you can’t let me stop you,” he said in emotional scenes, with Jess later suppressing tears as he said in Beach Hut: “My experience here will be very different without her, I will be thinking about her all the time. “

Even Nas was surprised by everything when he added: “Normally I am very calm, calm and serene, but that really put me to the test today.”

Who are the new Love Island couples?

Everything was a change for many of the couples, with Sophie and Paige among those with new partners (Image: ITV)

Here is who is together after the first recovery …

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

Connagh Howard and Sophie Piper

Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning

Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips

Connor Durman and Siannise Fudge

Nas Majeed and Jess Gale

Love Island: Unseen Bits is on ITV2 on Saturday night at 9 p.m. Love Island continues on ITV2 Sunday night at 9 p.m.





