Who is the strange man behind Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston?

Whenever they are in the same room together, a series of sirens goes off immediately in the offices of various tabloids and celebrity magazines. A familiar race begins to publish an updated carbon copy of a thousand previous articles with a handful of new photos and some crazy speculation that the two are coming together.

This has happened since their divorce 15 years ago, but has obviously accelerated since they became single – Aniston having divorced Justin Theroux in 2017, while Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their extended divorce process l ‘last summer. We seem to have collectively decided that we all know the lives of these celebrities better than they know each other.

The story goes like this: Brad and Jen should never have separated. The early 2000s were clearly the happiest moment of their lives, and all the mess of 2005 was just a big misunderstanding orchestrated by Jolie’s evil seduction on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. We want them to need each other and we need them to want to get back together. How we reconstructed their entire privacy using telephoto lenses and third-hand rumors remains a mystery, but we did it, and we know what is best for them. We just know.

This is what makes the strange man hidden in the background of their latest interaction so upsetting. We don’t know what his role was at the SAG Awards – a member of security? Event staff? Brad and Jen were nominated for their performances in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show – they both won – but what does this tall, broad-shouldered stranger do? It seems designed to project its strength, but it just can’t. Not with the scene unfolding before him – with Jen’s hand pressed against Brad’s chest, Brad holding his wrist as if to make this contact last a little longer. The strange man lurking in the background lets his pain show through his façade of force. He is wounded. Wringing his hands. He had already been burned by this hope – allowed himself to feel a glimmer of love again through the imagined restoration of this lost and perfect couple.

And now Brad has stopped drinking and settled the custody dispute with Jolie. We can’t help but wonder if he’s finally mature enough to be stable and strong for Jen – who is two years from her second marriage and who looked as incredible as ever in a transparent silver white dress. And there in the background, those begging eyes are looking at Brad Pitt, begging him not to hurt us anymore. Don’t hold her hand like that if you don’t think so. Don’t look into his bright eyes with that charming smile if you’re not ready to commit to an entire country filled with desperate senders.

I don’t know who the big sad man in these pictures is, but I don’t need it, because we’re all him, and he’s us – wanting to believe in love again, but so scared to be injured.

