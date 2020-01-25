Who is the guest judge of The Masked Singer, Donny Osmond?

Donny Osmond will make an appearance on tonight’s hit show (Image: Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Donny Osmond will be on the panel of judges of The Masked Singer UK tonight, replacing actor and comedian Ken Jeong.

Donny is no stranger to The Masked Singer, as he competed as Peacock in the US version last year.

Now, he will return to the franchise, but this time he will be on the panel of judges.

Before your brief period in the program, this is what you need to know about your career outside of The Masked Singer …

Who is Donny Osmond?

Donny, 62, has had a career in the entertainment world that has spanned decades, beginning with his performance as part of the Osmonds with four of his older brothers in 1963.

Born in 1957 to a Mormon family in Utah, he is the seventh of nine children, most of whom also forged careers for themselves in the spotlight.

He enjoyed teenage idol status during his youth and in the early 1970s he began his solo career and gave us successes like Puppy Love and Go Away Little Girl.

In 1978, Donny married Debra Glenn. They have five children together named Donald Jr (born 1979), Jeremy (born 1981), Brandon (born 1985), Christopher (born 1990) and Joshua (born 1998).

Donny and Debra now have ten grandchildren.

Donny is no stranger to working on television, as he starred with his sister Marie in the popular The Donny & Marie Show from 1976 to 1979.

After some calm in his pop music career, Donny found his way back to the US charts with the song Soldier of Love in 1989.

He also provided the voice of Li Shang in Mulan for the classic bop I ’Make a Man Out of You.

The Osmonds in 1973. The group are, from left to right, Jay Osmond, Wayne Osmond, Merrill Osmond, Donny Osmond, Jimmy Osmond (below) and Alan Osmond. (Image: Michael Putland / Getty Images)

Today, Donny is a kind of pillar in American television, he also appeared and won Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and expressed himself in the cartoon Johnny Bravo.

He also appeared in a variety of commercials with other members of the Osmond clan, including a Super Bowl ad for Pepsi Twist, and has performed on Broadway as Joseph in Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the 1990s and as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast since 2006 to 2007.

In 2019, Osmond reached the final of the singer of The Masked and revealed himself as Peacock after reaching second to rapper T-Pain.

In the end, only one judge, Jenny McCarthy, guessed his identity correctly.

Other assumptions were Neil Patrick Harris and “Wierd Al” Yankovic.

Now he will return from The Masked Singer as a judge for a short period.

He is replacing Ken Jeong while the former doctor takes a break from the program, with an ITV representative telling Metro.co.uk that Ken’s absence is reduced to just programming. There were a couple of shows that Ken couldn’t do. “

The comedian is currently promoting the third series of the American version of The Masked Singer, which will begin on that side of the pond on February 2.

The Masked Singer is next tonight at 7pm.

