Who is Rishi Sunak? 6 things you need to know about Britain’s first Hindu finance minister

6 things you need to know about Rishi Sunak:

1. Rishi Sunak was born on May 12, 1980 in Southampton to the parents of Yashvir, a general practitioner, and Usha, a pharmacist. His grandparents were born in Punjab.

2. Sunak studied philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) at Lincoln College and later received an MBA from Stanford University.

3. He married Akshata Murthy in August 2009 to the daughter of Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys. The couple have two daughters.

4. Sunak worked as an analyst for the investment banking company Goldman Sachs and then became a hedge fun manager for The Children’s Investment Fund Management and later became a partner.

5. He entered parliament in October 2014 and was elected to represent Richmond in Yorkshire, the constituency previously held by William Hague, a former Secretary of State and party leader.

6. Sunak voted for former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, but supported Johnson as the new leader after May announced that she would resign.

(With input from PTI)