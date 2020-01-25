Who is Love Regenerator? | Your EDM

This week, Calvin Harris launched his new project, Love Regenerator, with two singles strongly influenced by house and techno, “Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)” and “CP-1”.

After major pop releases like Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 and “Giant” with Rag’n’Bone Man, the next logical question is: why create a new alias for this type of more underground sound? The answer comes from a new interview with Annie Mac from BBC Radio 1, and it seems that the negative connotations around his alias Calvin Harris are the culprit.

Calvin Harris’ real name is Adam Wiles, and the stage name he has put on for the past 12 years has developed his own identity beyond what he wanted. Speaking of the release of the new singles, he said:

“I didn’t want to put it under my stage name which is known. I started to feel almost negative connotations with this name. It’s not my name. My name is Adam. The false name has been around for a long time and it has served me well. It’s still there but there is just a little bit of negativity on my part that is creeping around this name. Let’s put ourselves to the test in a new little thing and see what happens with it. “

After the release of his 2014 Motion album, if you look at Wiles’ discography, it’s clear that his intention with music has gone from radio-friendly pop hits to passionate projects, especially collaborations on Funk Wav Bounces. (However, the tracks on Funk Wav Bounces are also extremely pop-friendly.)

He continued, “I am now only in the business, and I have been doing it for four years, making music to make me feel good in the hope that others will feel as good, or even just a little bit as well. and improves their day. “

In a quote accompanying the press release for the new singles, he said, “I wanted to rediscover how I started making music 22 years ago before I thought about how it might be perceived by external forces. Just fun and experimentation with what seemed good to me. The records are inspired by the first raves, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with from my childhood. In fact, I did my best to make them sound as if they came from a time capsule from 1991. All the synths and sounds used date from this period. “

From the sound, Wiles will put a lot of effort into Love Regenerator during 2020. Calvin Harris will not be abandoned, but it is clear that he lost his original passion in this project.

Listen to “Hypnagogic (I can’t wait)” and “CP-1” below.

Photo: Mike Davies