Who is Kelis aka Daisy from The Masked Singer and what are her songs?

Kelis is best known for her 2003 success, Milkshake (Image: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UOMA Beauty)

Daisy was unmasked in The Masked Singer on Saturday night, revealing herself as singer Kelis.

The spectators, and Judge Rita Ora, suspected that the Milkshake singer could have been the celebrity behind the mask after some irrefutable clues pointed at her.

From professional culinary skills to his name and Glastonbury’s performance, the evidence had become impossible to ignore.

As we continue with the revelation that Kelis really honored us with his presence on that stage, here is a reminder of his career so far …

Who is Kelis, how old are you and what are your songs?

Kelis, whose full name is Kelis Rogers, is an American singer best known for her 2003 Grammy nominated success, Milkshake.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AwXKJoKJz4 (/ embed)

He initially rose to fame with his 1999 debut album, Kaleidoscope, which featured the singles Caught Out There, Good Stuff and Get Along with You.

He then launched Tasty in 2003, which featured hits Milkshake, Trick Me and Millionaire.

His later albums included Kelis Was Here (2006), Flesh Tone (2010) and Food (2014).

Kelis has been on the music scene for over ten years (Image: Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

The 40-year-old singer also trained as a jumper, graduating from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in 2010.

Since then, he launched a cookbook, My Life On a Plate (2015), and created a salsa line, Bounty and Full.

Who is Kelis’s husband? Have you married before?

Kelis married real estate agent Mike Mora at a secret wedding in 2014 and they have a four-year-old son together named Shepherd.

The couple has kept their relationship largely hidden and it is not known how they met.

Kelis has another son, Knight, 10, from his marriage to rapper Nas.

The divorce of Nas and Kelis was finalized in 2010 (Image: Denise Truscello / WireImage)

He married Nas in 2005 before filing for divorce in 2009, citing irreconcilable differences.

They met at the VMA in 2002 and collaborated on the hot song, In Public, in 2003.

In 2018, he claimed that Nas had physically abused during his marriage, claims that Nas denied.

