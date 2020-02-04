Who is Gretchen Whitmer? Michigan governor to respond to Trump’s State of the Union

Democrats have chosen the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, to respond to Donald Trump’s third state of the Union, bringing a new face to the national spotlight just months away from election day this fall.

Ms. Whitmer, 48, serves to emphasize the importance that the Democratic Party has placed on midwest swing states that delivered Mr. Trump’s election victory in 2016 – including in Michigan, one of a handful of so-called Hillary Clinton firewall states that Mr. Trump won by less than 1 percent of the votes.

The choice also underlines the importance of female voters for the party, who helped gain control of the House of Representatives to Democrats in a historic blue wave in which Ms. Whitmer was elected in 2018. Those results also placed a historic number of women in Congress, surpassing the previous record of 107 voting members with 118.

Mrs. Whitmer is not the only woman who goes to the stage to contradict Mr. Trump, and comes after Stacey Abrams did this last year. Mrs Abrams was just short of winning the office of the governor of Georgia, just a few months before her reply in 2019, although in particular she refused to acknowledge concerns about the race about the integrity of the vote.

Before Abrams, congressman Joe Kennedy III delivered the rebuttal in 2018, a precursor to his ongoing Senate bid in Massachusetts.

1/22 The “sarcastic” blows of Nancy Pelosi stole the thunder of Trump

For many, the President’s speech was overshadowed by the applause of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after his call for political unity, which many interpreted as “sarcastic”

AFP / Getty

2/22 Trump gives an ominous threat to investigations as he rages against immigration and abortion

In a speech by the State of the Union calling on Washington to put aside “revenge, resistance, and retribution,” Donald Trump was accused of expressing a veiled threat over the investigation that followed his government.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States – and the only thing that can stop this is foolish wars, political or ridiculous partisan investigations,” Trump said

AFP / Getty

3/22

Congress women, dressed in white as a tribute to the women’s movement, pose for a photo on arrival

AFP / Getty images

4/22

The 72-year-old recalled American performance and celebrated the moon landing while astronaut Buzz Aldrin watched from the audience and announced Europe’s liberation from the Nazis

AFP / Getty

5/22

He also led the Chamber of the House in singing a happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor with First Lady Melania Trump. “Together we represent the most extraordinary nation in history. What are we going to do with this moment? How will we be remembered?” Said Mr. Trump

Getty

6/22

Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – dressed in white in an act of solidarity with other women – refused to join a standing ovation for Donald Trump despite his alleged call for “unity”

Reuters

7/22

The president went through a litany of problems with crossover appeal, including improving infrastructure, reducing the cost of prescription drugs and fighting childhood cancer

Getty

8/22

Republican Veronica Escobar responds when President Trump claims that El Paso, Texas, has become safer due to a wall along the border with Mexico

Reuters

9/22

Although no one works at the White House Office of National AIDS Policy and dismissed his HIV Advisory Board last year, Mr. Trump promised to inject money to stop the spread of the disease in America by 2030.

Getty Images

10/22

“Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once-distant dream within reach,” the president said. “Together we will defeat Aids in America and beyond,” he said

Reuters

11/22

Trump led the room in singing happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor with First Lady Melania

Reuters

12/22

He also appealed to his political base, both with his harsh rhetoric about immigration and a call to Congress to pass legislation to ban the “late abortion of children”

EPA

13/22

Women from both political parties tonight wore white clothing on behalf of the Democratic Womens Working Group to honor the legacy of women’s suffrage in the United States

AFP / Getty

14/22

He devoted much of his speech to foreign policy, another area where Republicans have increasingly distanced themselves from the White House

EPA

15/22

Trump greets the president of the Nancy Pelosi house, alongside vice president Mike Pence

AFP / Getty

16/22

American first lady Melania Trump (left) with Grace Eline and Joshua Trump, special guests of President Donald Trump

AFP / Getty

17/22

Trump announced details of a second meeting with Kim Jong Un from North Korea, who outlined a summit in Vietnam from 27 February

AFP / Getty

18/22

“If I hadn’t been elected President of the United States, I think we would be in a major war with North Korea now,” he said

AFP / Getty

19/22

Getty

20/22

Justices Supreme Court John Roberts, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch laugh

AFP / Getty

21/22

President Trump greets lawmakers after delivering his second State of the Union speech

EPA

22/22

Independent senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders holds his notes

EPA

The election of Mrs. Whitmer in 2018 was seen by many in the Democratic Party as a test to determine whether Michigan, which had not been won by a Republican for nearly three decades when Mr. Trump visited in 2016, could be won again by a democrat in 2020.

She eventually defeated her Republican challenger with 10 points and marked one of the most expensive campaigns in Michigan’s history. That opponent, Bill Schuette, had largely portrayed himself as supported by the president and Mr. Trump on the campaign track.

Mrs Whitmer, for her part, campaigned on political pragmatism and issues such as re-building roads or strengthening schools.

.