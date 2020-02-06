Who do you think wins? Leopard Cub and Monitor Lizard take part in a ‘great’ fight

A video from 2018 has surfaced on social media, showing the fight between a monitor lizard and a leopard cub. Judging from Twitter, Indian Forest Services employee Parveen Kaswan posted the video on Wednesday.

#Leopard V / S Monitor #Lizard. This lizard is a hunter, but # Leopards are excellent hunters. As Jim Corbett said to someone: “King in the making”. Via Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/hhway2dxyL

– Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) 5 February 2020

In the clip the monitor lizard can be seen wandering on the road and the leopard cub is attacking him from behind. The lizard fought well with its whip-like tail, but at the end the leopard cub succeeded in overwhelming it with its paw. After the cub had avoided a few powerful strikes through the lizard, he lowered his teeth into the neck of the monitor and carried him away.

According to Earth Touch News, which originally placed the video in 2018, the fight was filmed in a jungle of central Zambia. The water monitors, also called Nile monitors, usually run under the safety of a river or dam when they are attacked.

This time, however, the lizard was out of luck because he couldn’t find a water face in the area and was forced to fight. The monitors, when attacked, bravely take on their attacker by moving their bodies quickly and waving their big tails. If this trick fails, they use their sharp claws and teeth, trying to ward off any danger.

The video tweeted by Kaswan has managed to collect more than 9,000 views and 1,000 likes. It has also been retweeted 237 times. The clip received many responses.

One user praised the lizard for his efforts, while the other said he liked the video.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.