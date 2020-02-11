WHO chief ‘very encouraged’ due to dip in Ebola cases in Congo

DAKAR – The Head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that experts are “very encouraged” after only three new cases of Ebola have been reported in Eastern Congo in the last week, a sign that the world’s second most deadly Ebola epidemic could finally be reduced. . after 18 months.

The epidemic that has already killed at least 2,249 people has led to challenges that have never before been tackled in public health – the deadly Ebola virus in a conflict zone where not only militia fighters but also communities fearing outsiders have attacked health workers. These security risks have halted vaccination efforts for days, while the virus continued to spread in areas where the WHO and others had no safe passage.

But health officials also have new ways to combat Ebola that did not exist during the 2014-2016 outbreak, killing 11,325 people. Two experimental vaccines were given on the basis of compassionate use, one of which was later approved by the regulatory authorities in both the US and Europe. Officials also test a number of Ebola treatments, although none have yet been approved.

“We are very encouraged by the current trend. There have only been three cases in the last week and no cases in the last 3 days, “said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Tuesday before offering an update on the new virus that made tens of thousands in Asia sick and has health authorities put on high alert all over the world.

“But until we have no business for 42 days, it is not over,” he said, referring to Ebola. “As you know, each case can ignite the epidemic and the security situation in Eastern Congo remains very fragile. We are therefore cautiously progressing on Ebola, although it is a huge success.”

The last Ebola outbreak in the Congo began in August 2018, just about two years after the massive epidemic in West Africa finally ended in June 2016. That public health disaster also demonstrated how difficult it can be to win in the fight against Ebola, which is a 21-day incubation period. Health officials have to wait twice as long – 42 days – without new cases before they can declare a country Ebola-free.

Declarations in this regard had to be withdrawn later in each of the three countries most affected during the 2014-2016 epidemic: Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.

Liberia has finally announced that it will be Ebola-free in January 2016, after additional cases were discovered after previous proclamations in September 2015 and May 2015. Similarly, Sierra Leone also had to make an Ebola-free statement twice, first in November 2015 and then in March 2016 .

Guinea, where the West African epidemic started, was the last of the three countries that declared Ebola a definitive end in June 2016, after an earlier statement in December 2015 proved incorrect when more cases were discovered.

