Who are you calling? The Busters Myth!

Just recently everything was good in China. The dragon rose, other countries trembled. Then we suddenly have a shift. We go from Karo Na Pyaar Hai to Corona Virus Hai. If we look back at the story and think about it, it is a very stupid sentence because you cannot look forward to the story. If the story repeats itself, at the same time you are happy when you look back on the story. Anyway, please stop arguing. Looking back at history, humanity has suffered so many great diseases. The loci, the bubonic plague, Kim Jong-il, all come to mind. Along with misery, these diseases had another important point in common. Everyone and his sick mother would give advice on how to deal with and identify the disease. Some say this continuous stream of unsolicited advice is worse than the disease itself. In the days of bubonic plague, the five most important pieces of advice were: (a) avoid monkeys, (b) avoid climbing frames, (c) avoid hairy people, ( d) Don’t park too close to the curb and (e) return your monkey. All of these were wrong. Mainly because the plague was not caused by baboons, but by a French doctor named Dr. Moreau. Who, to be honest, could have had a baboon. Although some argued that this was just his muscular wife. As you can see, a lot of bad news to quote Donald Trump is being eliminated. What applies to before applies to now. As a humanitarian and medical doctor without a second degree, let me help people understand myths and facts about today’s bubonic plague – the coronavirus. Which has many different names, but since they’re in Mandarin and Cantonese, we’ll stick to the Corona virus.

Myth One – The corona virus does not affect lefties. This is not necessarily true. The virus is definitely more right-handed. Or people who are “legal scholars”. Not necessarily the right philosophy, and remember, a right-hander is not a right winger. CM Yogi Adityanath likes to ask for lifts on the highway with his left hand, and we all know how far it turns to the right. Why the preference for right-handers? Only the virus can respond. Let’s put it this way: if the 20/20 World Cricket Championship were to take place in China now, it would be safer to send Shikar Dhawan instead of Rohit Sharma to open the innings.

Myth Two – Cough and cold are clear symptoms of the coronavirus. Not quite right here either. There are 27 known symptoms of coronavirus, and this number is increasing day by day. It would be a cruel measure to quarantine everyone with colds and coughs. Who wants to hear someone constantly blowing their nose all day long? And who wants their heartbeat to be repeatedly affected by a penetrating, throaty cough? So the suggestion is to quarantine 50%, one in two people who have a cough and cold. For the record, the Chinese government has provided a list of symptoms that result in people being imprisoned immediately. (A) Everyone with the first name Chang. (B) People who protest, especially in Hong Kong. There are no portraits of Xi Jing Ping, (d) Americans, and (e) other Americans in her living room. Trust the Chinese in their calm, efficient way to get to the bottom of this.

Myth Three – The virus can be spread by touch. That is not true. If this were the case, the virus would have died quickly in China. It could never have spread. This is because in 1971 the Chinese democratic government prohibited touching citizens. This was her first comprehensive step towards population control. China also prohibited hugging, copulating and petting your nephew in a public park. Unfortunately India will follow. It’s a difficult thing because India has far too many nephews and very few public parks. If you see the bottom line of someone who has the corona virus near you, you won’t be alarmed. Scream calmly, methodically, and loudly as you point, and run as fast and as far away as you can.

Myth Four – Only cases of coronavirus in India are restricted to Kerala. This is absolute nonsense. Not only are there other cases across the country, but there is also sufficient evidence that the virus originated in India and was then loaned to China. Who, as always, likes to honor all startups. What is the evidence? The answer is in the name. Corona is not a word in any Chinese dialect, not even in French. However, it is very much part of the Indian lexicon. India has a beer, a shoe company, and a Hindi hit (mentioned at the beginning of this article), all of which respond to the Corona name. And feminine for Corona, Kareena – you all know who that is. Make no mistake, the virus comes from the mother country. And she doesn’t just live in Kerala. For example, look at the number of people in Delhi wearing masks to say something.

Myth five – there is no cure. Skeptics are everywhere. The same people said a lot of stupid things, like the earth is square. Abraham Lincoln was a Native American. Justin Bieber can sing. The list is endless. When it comes to the corona virus, I can assure you that there is a cure. Indian and Chinese scientists are working on it every second. When you summarize your observations, you have a complete cure. Unfortunately, Indian and Chinese scientists are currently not speaking to each other. In the meantime, here is a list of things that didn’t work: (a) rub your stomach three times clockwise (no counterclockwise attempts were made, so go ahead), (b) homeopathy, (c) Chyawanprash and (d) Revital capsules.

The corona virus is a disease in progress. This means that myths and non-facts are spread quickly and densely. The reader is advised to follow the rule of four, i.e. H. Ignore the first three pieces of information while the fourth is digested easily. In the meantime, there is some good news, finally a silver lining between the virus clouds. Travelers are happy. Return tickets to Shanghai and Wuhan are down 80%. A word of caution. Better wait a while. If the situation worsens, the tickets will become even cheaper.

The author is a comedian, television presenter, theater personality, satirist, podcaster and author.