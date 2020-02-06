Who are the youngest Oscar winners of all time?

Young Hollywood has certainly provided entertainment for years, but how well have you been rewarded for it?

In this Virtually Rick, the youngest Oscar winner ever! And the winner is? La La Land! I’m joking … we’re going virtual!

Directors first …

And to speak of it La-LaIn 2016, Damien Chazelle was 32, the youngest winner of the best director with the above film, and threw Norman Taurog off the podium after his 89-year reign as director of the 1931 film. Skippy, He was 32, but 222 days older than Chazelle. Ah, math!

The youngest nominated director is a different story since 1991, a 24-year-old John Singleton has dealt with it Guys in the area, Interestingly, Orson Welles was only 26 when he was nominated Citizen Kane, Only 26? He was a real rose bud.

Enough directing.

You need actors in a movie and the most recently nominated Best Supporting Male were Justin Henry for Kramer Vs. Chandler 1980. He was only 8! Oh and Haley Joel Osment was an old 11 in 2000 The sixth Sense,

The winners Timothy Hutton in Ordinary people and George Chakiris for West Side Story were both in their 20s for the best supportive men. How positively older!

Especially when you realize that 1974 played her role in paper moon made Tatum O’Neal an actress in a supporting role as the youngest nominee and winner of all time at the age of 10! I think I got my first badge when I was her age.

When it comes to winning the best actor – Richard Dreyfuss persisted for 25 years The goodbye girl and he was 30 years old! But Adrien Brody slipped in at the tender age of 29 The pianist In 2002 and he is still the youngest best actor ever.

What about nominations for best male actor? Well, at 9, Jackie Cooper is the youngest in our group Skippy back in ’31 and still holding. Timothée Chalamet has been the strongest leader in recent years Call me by my name in 2017 he was 22.

And the nominations for the best actress? Isabelle Adjani thought it was for 28 years The story of Adele Hwhen she was 20 to have a 13-year-old Keisha Castle-Hughes with whale rider In 2004 Quvenzhané Wallis was added in 2013 The animal of the southern wildernessShe was only 9!

But now the winners.

22-year-old Janet Gaynor is there for her leading role 7. Heaven, street angel and sunrise, She held the most youthful position for 58 years until the youngest best actress took the lead in a leading role and she is still here. That was 33 years ago, in 1987 for her Children of a lesser god, Marlee Matlin was only 21! No one has dropped her since.

So it seems that one of the strengths of the Oscars is to help you stay younger longer. I mean, look at Oscar yourself – he’s only 91 years old, but so lovely, golden tan!