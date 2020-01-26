Who are the new girlfriends of the new father and star of Love Island Jack Fincham?

Jack announced that he and Casey (in the middle) became parents (Image: Rex)

The former Love Island student, Jack Fincham, surprised fans with an Instagram post announcing the birth of his daughter with his friend Casey Ranger.

Jack, who won the reality show in 2018 with then-girlfriend Dani Dyer, said on his Instagram: “I want to thank my family and friends for their continued support, also to the mother of my girl, who has been totally INCREDIBLE.”

He added: “I am now a proud father of a healthy girl, Blossom Fincham, who was born 8lb 2oz on January 24, 2020.”

The fact that Jack was about to become a father remained silent, not even his ex-Dani knew that baby Blossom was on his way.

With the former islander saying that he and Blossom’s mother are now “great friends” and nothing else, our interest in Jack’s relationship history has really awakened …

Who did Jack Fincham from Love Island date?

Before his time on Love Island, Jack was with Ellie Jones from 2016 to 2018.

It ended up being sent to the town of Love Island as a surprise bomb, but Jack and Dani resisted that storm and won the series.

Except for his time at Celebs Go Dating last August, Jack has kept his love life quite private since leaving the villa.

At Celebs Go Dating, things did not go exactly right for Jack, since he tried to set up one of his dates with the waiter after she raised her ex-Love Island and called another woman on a mixer as a ” fool”.

Last summer, it caused rumors that he was dating Chloe Ferry of Geordie Shore’s fame after being photographed grabbing her ass on vacation.

Meanwhile, Lady C hinted that Jack enjoyed some “unruly” with Lauren Goodger after the couple didn’t show up for an appearance of This Morning after a Celebs Go dating party.

Jack and Dani joined from the beginning (Image: ITV / REX / Shutterstock)

Of course, before all this drama and speculation, Jack rose to fame as the co-winner of Love Island 2018 with his then girlfriend Dani Dyer.

The couple arrived nine more months after the season ended, but asked for time for their relationship in April 2019.

After some speculation, Jack confirmed the separation by posting on Instagram that he and Dani had “really tried to make it work.”

At that moment, Jack wrote: ‘We will always care a lot about each other and love each other, and I say it from the bottom of my heart and I wish him nothing but happiness.

“We have some incredible memories together and we have been through many things, but something is not meant to be and we really try to make it work, but unfortunately it was not like that and life is like that.”

The two have never revealed exactly what caused the division, but Jack would later admit that he and Dani “rushed it” and that if they had been on Love Island forever “it would have been fine.”

Dani opened the Sunday Brunch about the separation in April, saying that life in the spotlight is “hard” but that she “will always be friends with” Jack.

He has also faced claims that his love was a “showmance.” In an interview to promote his True Love or True Lies program, he said about his relationship with Jack: “It was beautiful.” We had a great summer. It just didn’t work out. People are in love and sometimes it doesn’t work. “

Sammy Kimmence and Dani Dyer rekindled their romance last year (Image: Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

Dani has reunited with his former Sammy Kimmence and has referred to him as his “only one.”

Meanwhile, Jack became Father Blossom with health compliance officer Casey Ranger, 29, who gave birth on Friday.

In his initial announcement of the news, Jack said of his baby mom: ‘Although we are not together, we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is to be parents of our beautiful baby. Both mom and baby are very good. “

Since then he confirmed his identity by saying: ‘Me and Casey got together when we were both single. It was a dizzying romance and shortly afterwards he had the surprising news that she was waiting for what we were both on the moon.

Casey Ranger and Jack welcomed Blossom on Friday

“It didn’t work romantically for us, however, as I said earlier, we are still great friends and have been for about 10 years,” he told The Sun.

He added: “Casey has been amazing throughout this process and could not have asked for a better person to be co-father of our beautiful daughter Blossom.”

Dani may have been as surprised as the rest of us for the news that Jack became a father, but she sent her blessing to the new parents, saying on BBC Radio 2: ‘Everything is, everyone loves a baby and I wish them To all the best. Congratulations. There you go! “

