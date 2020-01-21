Whitney Houston, Doobie Brothers and Depeche Mode among 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Whitney Houston, the Doobie Brothers, the Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and T. Rex are among the many new additions announced as new inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The music association revealed last week which artists would take the coveted places. Most of the advertised inductees are first-time applicants; other candidates who were first nominated for the Rock Hall Fan Vote but were not elected include: Pat benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Motorhead, Thin Lizzy and Soundgarden, as well as previous Rufus nominees with Chaka khan, Kraftwerk, Judas Priest, Todd Rundgren and MC5. Kraftwerk has been appointed six times previously, and MC5 has been appointed five times previously. Fans voted on rockhall.com and the Cleveland Hall of Fame until January 10 before the winners were announced. Ballots were sent to approximately 1,00 artists, historians and other music industry insiders to determine their inductions.

To be considered for the honor of Rock Hall, artists must have published a commercial work from the age of 25. Recent inductees include, Janet Jackson, The Cure, Radiohead, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, the Zombies and Roxy Music, who were among the elected, celebrated and inducted into the Hall of Fame at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

This year, the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on May 2 at the Cleveland Public Auditorium and will be broadcast live on HBO at 8 p.m. AND.