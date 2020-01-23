Click here for updates on this story

WHITEFISH (KPAX TV) – A controversial apartment complex proposal was unanimously rejected by Whitefish city council on Tuesday evening.

MTN News spoke to residents to get their reaction after the long-awaited vote.

Whitefish City Councilor Rebecca Norton has moved to deny developer Central Ave WF a conditional use permit to build two 18-unit buildings near the New Muldown Elementary School.

Norton’s motion was approved unanimously by council members, closing the door to a long process that saw dozens of Whitefish residents speak with a number of concerns.

In addition to apartment buildings, the project included 54 additional parking spaces.

Bruce Tate, a Whitefish resident, says his grandchildren live in the proposed development area and that he was concerned about their safety in the face of potential traffic increases.

“There is an incredible amount of traffic and I think dangerous speeds put them, and everyone who walks, young children or young children alone in danger,” said Tate.

Whitefish resident John Fleming, who lives half a block from the proposed development, says he felt the need to speak at the meeting due to the stress he already sees daily in his district.

“There are no crosswalks, there are no stop signs in my corner or just west of mine. So the cars get there. And then during school hours, it’s just back in back to back cars, and for me to cross the street, I even have to wait to cross the street in my own neighborhood, “he told MTN News.

The proposed apartment buildings included seven affordable housing units as part of the city’s new Legacy Homes program, requiring the new development to provide affordable housing for 20% of the project.

Mariah Joos, a Whitefish resident, was pleased with what she thought was a difficult decision for council members.

“Pleasantly surprised by the council’s decision … they pose very big problems for our community, both in terms of the need for affordable housing and in honoring their duty as elected officials,” she said.

The board’s decision came two weeks after the members voted to postpone their vote on January 6.

