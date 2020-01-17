A white woman who shouted, “If the law doesn’t say I can’t kill the rivets, they would all be dead,” is not charged.

Heather Lynn Patton raced in a CVS pharmacy in Los Angeles almost four months ago.

After a city attorney assessed the criminal threats, they refused to persecute them, the TMZ reports.

A video of Patton’s scolding went viral in September when the 49-year-old woman was picked up by customers and shouted, among other racist statements, “I don’t hate it!”.

At that time, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that a report on hate incidents was being prepared.

A man who claimed to be Patton’s neighbor reported that she had a long history of unpredictable, unstable behavior, and violent threats against him and his family.

The TMZ reports that after an investigation by the LAPD was initiated, it was submitted to the district attorney’s office for review of the indictment and then referred to the city prosecutor’s office.

The public prosecutor finally refused to prosecute them, reports the TMZ.