COLLEGE PARK, Md. – A hidden camera has captured members of a violent white supremacist group that has expressed hope that violence at a rally in Virginia this week could trigger a civil war.

Former Canadian armed forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews videotaped for killing people, poisoning water supplies and derailing trains.

The Canadian citizen did not know that investigators were watching and listening as he and two other group members spoke about attending the Richmond rally in the days leading up to the Monday event, which attracted tens of thousands of people and ended peacefully.

Last month, a camera installed by investigators captured Mathews when he talked about the Virginia rally as a “limitless” opportunity.

“And the thing is, you have tons of people who, theoretically, should be radicalized enough to know that you just have to start doing things wrong and if Virginia can break out into an (explicit) full-blown civil war.” he said.

FBI agents arrested Mathews and two others – Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, from Elkton, Maryland; and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, Maryland – last Thursday as part of a larger investigation by The Base. The authorities in Georgia and Wisconsin also arrested four other men associated with the group.

Hearings against Mathews and Bilbrough take place on Wednesday at the federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Patrik Jordan Mathews is a former reservist for the Canadian Armed Forces.

