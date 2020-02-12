White supremacist propaganda doubled last year, finds new report

Incidents of white supremacist propaganda more than doubled in the US in 2019, having seen a jump of more than 100 percent the second year in a row.

Three years after the presidency of Donald Trump, a leader who was criticized for failing to condemn racist hate groups terrorizing the city of Charlottesville, experts say university campuses are a focal point for much of the propaganda being spread .

Three groups in particular – Patriot Front, American Identity Movement and the New Heritage European Heritage Association – were responsible for around 90 percent of the activity, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

It said that incidents of white supremacist propaganda had been identified in every US state except Hawaii.

“White supremacists see propaganda distribution – including flirting, pamphlets and stickers – as a convenient and practically anonymous way to promote their messages of hate and intolerance,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL.

1/15

Mary Grace, from Durham, North Carolina, walks through the downtown mall on August 11, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Charlottesville is by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency as the city braced itself for the one-year anniversary of the fatal clash between white supremacist forces and counter-protesters about the possible removal of confederate statues of Robert E. Lee and Jackson. A “Unite the Right” rally with some of the same groups is scheduled for tomorrow in Washington, DC.

Getty

2/15

Chris Jessee (R) hands out signs to people visiting downtown Charlottesville, while the city marks the anniversary of the ‘Unite the Right rally’ last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA, August 11, 2018. On August 12, 2017, a bloody collision between white supremacists and counterprotestors in Charlottesville killed three people and left dozens of wounded

Getty

3/15

A member of the Virginia State Police waits outside the park where a statue of South American Robert E. Lee is located on August 11, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Charlottesville is by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency as the city braced itself for the one-year anniversary of a fatal clash between white supremacist forces and counter-protesters about the possible removal of confederate statues of Robert E. Lee and Jackson. A “Unite the Right” rally with some of the same groups is scheduled for tomorrow in Washington, DC

Reuters

4/15

A woman shows a shirt prior to Charlottesville’s one-year anniversary “Unite the Right” protests 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA, August 10, 2018.

Reuters

5/15

A sign saying “Force, which was removed at the request of police officers, hangs at the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, prior to Charlottesville’s one-year anniversary” Unite the Right “protests in Charlottesville, 2017, Virginia , USA, August 10, 2018.

Reuters

6/15

Law enforcement arrives before the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville “Unite the Right” protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA, August 10, 2018

Reuters

7/15

A salesman shows goods at the mall while state police close the city center awaiting the anniversary of last year’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, August 11, 2018. The governor has declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville

AP

8/15

A police patrol takes a break in the city center awaiting the anniversary of last year’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, August 11, 2018. State and local authorities have increased weekend security as a necessary precautionary measure framed.

AP

9/15

The state police arrest a local resident, John Miska, in the closed city district in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, August 11, 2018. Miska bought razor blades, which are prohibited items, in a downtown drugstore. On the anniversary of white supremacist violence, national and local authorities have framed the increased security of the weekend as a necessary precaution.

AP

10/15

State police escort local resident, John Miska, red hat, after he was arrested in the locked downtown in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, August 11, 2018. Miska bought razor blades, which are prohibited items, in a downtown drugstore. On the anniversary of white supremacist violence, national and local authorities have framed the increased security of the weekend as a necessary precaution.

AP

11/15

A group of anti-fascist demonstrators, marching downtown, awaiting the anniversary of last year’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday,

AP

12/15

A group of anti-fascist protesters are marching downtown to await the anniversary of last year’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va.,

AP

13/15

People receive first aid after a car accident on August 12, 2017 met a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA.

A vehicle plowed Saturday in a crowd of people at a meeting in Virginia where violence broke out between white nationalist protesters and counter-protesters, witnesses said, causing an unclear number of wounded

AFP / Getty

14/15

Alt-right rally members at Lee Park in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, August 12, 2017

White nationalist ‘Unite the Right’ rally, Charlottesville, USA.

Rex

15/15

A counter-protester who was hit with a stick by an alt-right member covered with blood on his face in Lee Park in Charlottesville,

Rex

“Although we know that extremists and hate groups are encouraged by the current environment, this wave of spread and propaganda distribution shows powerfully how bigots can spread their message without jeopardizing their anonymity.”

The ADL, which describes itself as the leading anti-hate organization and was founded in 1913, identified three groups behind 90 percent of the material.

It said the Texas-based Patriot Front was responsible for 66 percent of all propaganda incidents, far more than any other group. The group spread propaganda in all states except Hawaii and Delaware, but was most active in Texas, California, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia and New York.

Trump lowers the flag until August 8 shows “ignorance” of the White House in front of neo-Nazis, says former FBI chief

Since its foundation in August 2017, Patriot Front has used its own iteration of ‘patriotism’ to promote its white supremacist and neo-fascist ideology. In 2019 the group continued to use propaganda in red, white and blue colors.

Experts say Patriot Front was formed by members who broke from another white supremacist group, Vanguard America, in the aftermath of the white supremacist rally of Unite the Right in the university town of Charlottesville in Virginia.

In the summer of that year, violence broke out after white supremacists and other neo-Nazis marched through the city with flaming torches, allegedly protesting against a decision to remove images of related officers.

A young woman, Heather Heyer, an anti-Nazi demonstrator, was killed after one of the white supremacists, 20-year-old James Alex Fields, drove a vehicle in a group of people.

He was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment and 419 years in prison as part of a plea that saw him escape the death penalty.

Mr Trump was confronted with a wave of criticism when he said that in Charlottesville there had been “very nice people on both sides”.

Oren Segal, from the ADL extremism center, said the “barrage of propaganda” contained a veiled white supremacist language with a “patriotic” slant, an attempt to normalize the message of white supremacists.

