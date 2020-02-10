White supremacist pleads guilty in case of Las Vegas bombings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – A self-described white supremacist pleaded guilty Monday in Las Vegas to gathering materials and planning to bomb an Anti-Defamation League synagogue or office, or to shoot people in a fast food restaurant or bar for LGBTQ- customers.

Conor Climo, 24, stood rigidly in the prison’s yellow scrubs and said, “Yes, Your Honor,” while James Mahan District Judge questioned him about encrypted internet chats with an FBI informant and his membership in Feuerkrieg Division, an offshoot of a US-based neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen Division.

Climo said he “possessed material needed to make a destructive device, your honor.” He pleaded guilty to owning an unregistered firearm.

His detained clothing contrasted with the military-style combat gear he was wearing when he was interviewed by a television news panel in September 2016 while patrolling his neighborhood with an assault rifle, survival knife and ammo magazines with extensive capacity. The police then said that he was not arrested because Nevada does not prohibit open firearms.

Climo, a former guard, was arrested on August 8 and remains in federal custody. He acknowledged on Monday that he is now taking prescription drugs, but has not specified his diagnosis. According to his plea agreement, he will undergo mental health care and electronic computer surveillance during the guarded release after prison. He can’t own weapons.

Climo could be behind bars for between two and three years at the conviction of 14 May. He could be confronted with up to 10 years and a fine of $ 250,000 if sentenced during the trial. His public defender, Paul Riddle, who was appointed by the court, refused to comment outside the court.

FBI Las Vegas special agent Aaron Rouse, who watched in court with a contingent of local and federal law enforcement officers, later declared Climo’s plea for “proactive enforcement” and inter-agency cooperation.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force of the FBI started investigating Climo last April. Climo told several months about the informant of detailed plans to bomb a synagogue near his house, according to legal documents. He told agents that an attack “would confirm his ideology” and help spread his message, and he wanted other people to join him to shoot people fleeing from flames.

The Atomwaffen division is linked to several murders, including the death of two men in 2017 in an apartment in Tampa, Florida. The group “encourages and may even commit violent attacks on people of the Jewish religion, homosexuals, African-Americans, and federal infrastructures,” wrote a US magistrate when she rejected Climo’s bid for release last August.

Climo also compiled a diary with sketches of attacks on a Las Vegas LGBTQ bar in downtown Fremont Street tourist corridor and a McDonald’s restaurant, the examining magistrate said.

The FBI confiscated an AR-15 assault weapon and a shotgun from Climo’s house when he was arrested. Agents reported finding hand-drawn diagrams and components of a destructive device, including flammable liquids, oxidants, and printed circuit boards.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.