White nationalists walk through Washington D.C. with Reclaim America’s Banners nationally

A march of the white nationalist group Patriot Front was closed at 4 p.m. at Union Station, Washington D.C. on Saturday (February 8).

The group called “Reclaim America” ​​as they roamed the streets of the capital. According to WUSA9 they would end their march to a Walmart, as spectators called them cowards.

Those marching wore long-sleeved clothing, hats, masks, and sunglasses to hide their identities while holding American flags. They were surrounded and followed by police officers who were allegedly there to de-escalate.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the group is “an image-obsessed organization that rehabilitated the explicitly fascist agenda of Vanguard America with outrageous patriotism.”

The SPLC adds that Patriot Front focuses on “theatrical rhetoric and activism that can easily be disseminated as propaganda for its chapters throughout the country.”

The origins of Patriot Front came after the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia Heather Heyer death.

