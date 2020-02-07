On Friday, just a few days after Senate acquitted President Donald Trump in a speedy trial, White House officials escorted Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the property after being released from office in the National Security Council, an act of apparently retaliation for witness against Trump during the investigation into the house accusation, Vindman’s lawyer suggested in a statement. It is unclear where he will be reassigned.

“There is no question in the mind of an American why this man’s work is over, why this country now employs one less soldier at the White House,” said Vindman’s lawyer, David Pressman, in a statement. Vindman “was asked to leave because he was telling the truth.”

LTC Vindman escorted from WH, according to his lawyer David Pressman: “He followed orders, he obeyed his oath and he served his country … And before that, the most powerful man in the world – supported by the silent, the pliable and the accomplice – has decided to take revenge. “Pic.twitter.com/u0CAB13iln

– Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) 7 February 2020

Vindman, who worked as an expert on the National Security Council in Ukraine, listened to the president’s telephone conversation on 25 July with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump warned of denying military assistance unless Ukrainian officials told the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe investigated Biden, and his son Hunter, for corruption. Vindman testified in November that he “could not believe” what he heard about the president’s appeal to Ukraine and that “it would likely have significant implications for US national security.” The House later voted to blame the president for abusing Congress’s power and obstruction, but the senate voted to acquit the president, with Senator Mitt Romney as the only republican to break the party and vote to get Trump out of his remove office.

On Thursday, during a crawling, loud speech, Trump Vindman and his twin brother raised Yevgeny, who works as a lawyer for the National Security Council. And earlier that Friday before Vindman was fired, Trump told reporters that he was “not happy” with Vindman, and added, “Do you think I should be happy with him? I don’t.” The New York Times reported that Yevgeny was also fired.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer suggested that the deposition of “patriots and whistleblowers such as LTC Vindman” was an “extension of President Trump’s cloak” in the Ukrainian scandal.

The Pentagon assured me that patriots and whistleblowers such as LTC Vindman are being protected.

Any reprisals against him or others who came forward to tell the truth are wrong and must be seen as what they are:

An extension of the cover-up of President Trump. Https://t.co/TyGQ43fVii pic.twitter.com/K4camDEt58

– Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) 7 February 2020