White House calls for NASA’s largest budget in decades to reach Mars, Moon

Washington: The White House asked Congress on Monday for $ 25.2 billion (£ 19.52 billion) for NASA in 2021, the agency’s largest budget in decades, calling for steady increases over five years to reach President Donald’s goal Reach Trump to land astronauts on the moon and Mars.

The request would increase the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s budget by 12 percent for the fiscal year starting October 1, with nearly half of the money going to the “Moon to Mars” program that promotes land development. the moon, robot robbers. heavy lift trakets and new spacesuits.

“They support our vision for a new era of discovery by giving NASA ever-increasing budgets,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine Monday after the White House released its plan. “Now we have to deliver.”

The Trump government called on NASA early last year to reorganize its exploration program to send people to the moon in 2024 and to Mars in the next decade, to accelerate an earlier timeline and increase the budget for 2020 by $ 1.6 billion .

The budget year 2021, one of the largest total expenditure increases for NASA since the 1990s, doubles compared to the “Moon to Mars” project, which NASA projects will cost $ 71.1 billion over the next five years, according to a blueprint that was sent to the congress on Monday.

It is estimated that NASA’s budget will increase steadily over the next five years to fund the program, peaking at $ 28.3 billion in fiscal year 2023, primarily for privately developed moon landing systems.

The budget includes $ 529 million for robot travel to Mars, including a mission to return soil samples to Earth and to map ice deposits near surface waters that could inform future human missions to the red planet.

Separately, in the T21 government budget request of $ 740.5 billion for national defense in 2021, $ 15.4 billion is allocated to the US Space Force, which was established on December 20 as an independent air force service.

