As the White House prepares to unveil its long-awaited plan for a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, CNN has learned that the Trump administration has renewed its attempt to speak to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

The Palestinian Authority has severed all official relations with the White House and the State Department after President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel in December 2017, although the Palestinian Authority continues to cooperate with states -United on security issues.

But according to two senior Palestinian officials close to Abbas, who both spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity, the administration recently sent a message through a third party asking whether Abbas would accept a phone call from Trump.

No official was prepared to set a date on which the attempt was made, or to discuss the identity of the third party. The two officials said that the opening of the White House had been postponed.

The White House did not respond to CNN’s request for comment, but six senior Palestinian officials contacted by CNN, including PLO chief negotiator Saeb Erakat, insisted that there was had no contact between Abbas’ office and the White House for more than two years.

Asked by reporters on Thursday of conversations he had with the Palestinians over the upcoming peace plan announcement, Trump said the administration spoke to the Palestinians “briefly”, also saying they would speak to them “in a while.”

“There was no brief contact on the deal of the century,” a senior Abbas official told CNN, adding that “the Palestinians have not been informed.”

While Palestinians seem unwilling to end their policy of no contact with the White House, the two main Israeli politicians find themselves in a race in the United States over the next 24 hours to see who can meet Trump in first.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described the launch of the peace plan as a “historic opportunity”, announced two days ago that he would attend a meeting with Trump on Tuesday, adding that he hoped his rival Benny Gantz would also attend.

Gantz then announced that he would come to Washington a day earlier for a tête-à-tête with Trump, only for Netanyahu to postpone his meeting with the American president until Monday too, according to an Israeli government official. at CNN. The precise calendar of meetings is not known.

Gantz made his announcement on Saturday evening. And there had been much speculation that he would decline the White House invitation over concerns that he might appear as a marginal figure at any meeting including Trump and Netanyahu.

He also seeks at all costs not to be distracted from his main objective, which is to thwart Netanyahu’s attempt to gain immunity from prosecution, and to lead his party to victory over the Prime Minister during general elections in March.

The Israeli parliament is holding a key vote on the immunity request on Tuesday. And the hearings that are expected to follow will give Netanyahu the last chance to avoid being accused of corruption, fraud and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing.

Although the details of what is in the White House peace plan have yet to be released, it is expected to be more favorable to Israel than any previous US proposal.

The Palestinians say that any plan that envisages a Palestinian state without Jerusalem would be meaningless, and any initiative allowing Israel to annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley would mean the death of the two-state solution.

Using a well-known nickname for Netanyahu, PLO Saeb Erakat told CNN that the plan had nothing to do with peace but was in fact aimed at “saving Private Bibi”.