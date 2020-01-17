White extremists arrested in Virginia days before rifle collection

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam works in his power to avoid another Charlottesville. On Wednesday, the Democratic leader declared a state of emergency before a weapon collection planned for the State Capitol. The FBI arrested three white extremists on Thursday who wanted to attend the event.

The three men, two of whom have military training, were reportedly members of a white extremist group known as “The Base” and active participants in a dark web chat room where members discussed a white ethnicity and inflicted harm and terror on African people Americans and other minorities.

CNN reports that Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27; Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33; and William Garfield Bilbrough, 19, are charged with multiple firearms and immigration related crimes. According to the Ministry of Justice, this includes possession of a machine gun, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and body protection parts.

Northam earlier this week warned in its statement that firearms were banned from the state capital that terrorists from the states would participate in the event that took place on the day the nation gave birth to the leader of civil rights, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., celebrates.

HAMPTON, VA – AUGUST 24: VA Governor Ralph Northam (D) speaks during the 2019 African Landing Commemoration on August 24, 2019 in Hampton, Virginia. The event marked the 400th arrival of the first African slaves in English North America in 1619. (Photo by Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

“The information available suggests that a significant number of these demonstrators are likely to come from outside the Commonwealth, will be armed, and will target violence, riots, and riots rather than peaceful gatherings,” the Northam statement said.

This news suggests that militia and hate groups, some from outside the state, are planning to come to the Capitol to disrupt our democratic process through acts of violence.

– Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA), January 15, 2020

Those expected to meet on Monday are protesting the Virginia Legislature’s proposed arms control restriction. In November, the Commonwealth State voted for a new democratic majority that promised to adopt comprehensive arms control measures.

Divide :

TOPICS: News Gun Control Ralph Northam Virginia White Supremacy