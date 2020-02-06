White CEO fired after calling black Uber driver the N word

CEO Hans Berglund of the Arizona fertilizer company has been fired in the midst of a scandal caused by a shocking video that showed him calling his Uber driver a “f *** ing n *****”.

Berglund, a 72-year-old white man, was previously the head of the organic fertilizer company Agroplasm, who said in a statement that the incident does not reflect the “values ​​and ethics” of the company.

In the images obtained from local television stations, Mr. Berglund sees the front door of the vehicle open, which was driven by the student of the Arizona State University, Randy Clarke, 25.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

He can hear Mr. Clarke ask if he minded “sitting in the back,” Mr. Berglund said, “No, I don’t like that.”

Mr. Clarke, who said he was attacked by another customer who was sitting in the front seat, said, “I don’t like people sitting in the front.”

The situation escalates there before the two agree to a reimbursement. But at that moment Mr. Berglund jumps in the back seat and demands that he be driven to his destination.

“Is it because I am white? And you are a bloody n *****? You are an idiot,” Mr. Berglund calls to him after being asked to leave the vehicle.

The exchange has now cost Mr. Berglund his work, with Agroplasma announcing that the former CEO of the company, Jeffrey Ziehmer, will replace him as CEO “until further notice”.

read more

Berglund had apologized in an online statement prior to his resignation, which Clarke had called insincerity.

“I deeply regret and apologize for the painful and derogatory language I used during the argument with Mr. Clarke. I firmly believe that there is no excuse for using racist statements, so I will not offer one, “the statement said. “It is my sincere hope that Mr. Clarke will hear and accept my apologies and believe me when I say that it is fair and sincere.”

Mr Clarke said that the incident had brought him “in shock” and that he immediately lodged a complaint with Uber.

In response, the reporting company stated in statements that “discrimination has no place in the Uber app or anywhere else.”

.