White CEO apologizes after being fired for calling Uber driver The N-Word

Hans Berglund, the CEO of the organic fertilizer company Agroplasma, was caught on video calling from 25 years old Randy Clarke, an Uber driver, the n word. Berguland is now fired.

AgroPlasma Inc. has released a statement to an ABC branch in Arizona, explaining that Berglund has been fired “in light of Friday’s events, Hans Berglund, CEO of Agroplasma, has been relieved of his duties while the company is conducting a full internal investigation. The incident does not at all reflect the values ​​and ethics of Agroplasma. Our relationships with our employees, customers and the community are the cornerstones of our success and we are doing everything we can to rebuild their trust and repair the damage caused by this incident. “

The statement also showed that an interim CEO will assume the role in the meantime.

Uber also said: “Discrimination does not belong in the Uber app or anywhere else. What has been described is a clear violation of our Community Guidelines and we started an investigation as soon as we found out.”

Hans Berglund, 72, apologizes now and says to ABC 15: “I deeply regret and apologize for the offensive and derogatory language I used during the argument with Mr. Clarke. I firmly believe that there is no excuse for using racist comments under any circumstances, so I will not offer one. It is my sincere hope that Mr. Clarke will hear and accept my apologies and believe me if I say it is fair and sincere. “

Hans is suspended by Uber.

In case you missed it, Berglund says in a video from the ABC branch in Arizona that he is sitting in the front seat, although Clare has stickers on his car window that explain that the front seat is reserved for groups of three or more . Clarke started doing this after being sexually assaulted by a male passenger in 2018, according to ABC.

On the video you can quietly hear the Uber driver ask: “Are you in the back?”

The 72-year-old refused: “No, I don’t like to sit there.” They agreed to cancel the trip, but then the man got into the back seat. He shouted, “I’m here, I’m in the back seat.”

Clarke asked him to leave his vehicle. “Is it because I’m white?” The man said. “And you’re a damn n *****. You’re an idiot.”

The racist man left the vehicle, but Clarke did some research and discovered that the driver was Hans Berglund, the CEO of the organic fertilizer company Agroplasma.

Clarke told ABC branch in Arizona that he was “in shock” and “I felt like shamelessly laughing because I didn’t know this was real … It’s not just a word.” He also told news outlet 12 News: “I feel that Uber could do more to prevent situations like this by implementing functions that help drivers deal with these situations better.”

Watch a video of the incident below:

(Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images)

