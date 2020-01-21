The online food delivery and restaurant discovery platform Zomato announced Tuesday the acquisition of Uber’s food delivery business in India, Uber Eats, in a stock agreement. The two companies did not disclose the size of the agreement, but several reports were set at around $ 300-350 million.

In addition to UberEats, Zomato has acquired 13 startups over a period of time: Gastronauci (2014), MenuMania (2014), Lunchtime (2014), Obedovat (2014), Cibando (2014), Mekanist (2015), MapleGraph Solutions (2015) , NexTable (2015), Urbanspoon (2015) Sparse Labs (2016), Runnr (2017), TongueStun Food (2018) and TechEagle Innovations (2018). Here is a look at the five key acquisitions made by Zomato in the past that helped a significant expansion of its business:

1. Runnr: In 2017, Zomato acquired Runnr, a delivery company based in Bengaluru, for an estimated value of $ 20 million. Runnr was a product of the merger of TinyOwl and Roadrunnr, an online food delivery startup. The acquisition of Runnr helped strengthen Zomato’s delivery capabilities by building a captive fleet of delivery personnel.

2. Language Stun food: In 2018, Zomato acquired the Bengaluru-based TongueStun Food electronic food market for approximately $ 18 million. At the time of the acquisition, TongueStun Food served more than 1,500 companies, including several large organizations such as IBM, Accenture, E&Y, Sony, Genpact, 3M, Mindtree and Deloitte.

3. TechEagle innovations: In 2018, Zomato acquired TechEagle Innovations, a drone startup based in Lucknow, for an undisclosed sum. TechEagle was founded in 2015 by an IIT-Kanpur student with a focus on custom-made drones capable of transporting up to 5 kg of payload. TechEagle was expected to help Zomato create a center-to-center delivery network powered by multi-rotor hybrid drones.

4. Urbanspoon: In 2015, Zomato made its biggest purchase until then by acquiring the search guide for Urbanspoon restaurants for $ 52 million. The acquisition marked Zomato’s entry into the United States.

5. MenuMania: In 2014, Zomato made its first acquisition by buying Menumania.co.nz, a popular restaurant discovery service based in New Zealand, for an undisclosed amount. It was significant not only because it was the company’s first step to boost growth through an inorganic route, but also because it strategically established the presence of Zomato in the Pacific.

