While TRS MPs are building up pressure, Center agrees to release GST arrears in two installments

Hyderabad: The Center agreed on Monday to release the overdue goods and services tax (GST) for the state after MPs from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) set a strong tone for parliament amid opposition parties shouting slogans and arguing for a debate about the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

During Question Time, TRS MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy launched a broad story at the central government led by BJP for ignoring their repeated calls for the release of Rs 5,000 crore in GST and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST).

State Secretary for Finance Anuraag Thakur later informed Lok Sabha that the backlog will be released in two periods.

Since 2017, the Center Rs has released 2.10,980 crore to the states until last September. Thakur said that the current GST invoices from October and November last year are being deleted in two phases.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao previously wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, but has yet to receive an answer.

