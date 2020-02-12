While the Democrats are waiting for results from New Hampshire, Trump has taken it on Twitter – Mother Jones

When the results of the New Hampshire Democratic primary were rolled out Tuesday night, President Donald Trump – who, despite doing very bad things earlier in the day, stepped up to an easy victory in the Republican youth workgroup – on Twitter with a series of undivided comments on Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, John Podesta and Elizabeth Warren.

Is this the judge who placed Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFIRMATION, something that even gangster Al Capone should not have tolerated? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? I’m just asking! https://t.co/Fe7XkepJNN

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 February 2020

… And a marsh animal with “hunger” was just sentenced to two months in prison for something similar for which they want Stone to serve 9 years. A fake Mueller Witch Hunt shame. Caught! https://t.co/6baxv3Lvuk

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 February 2020

What happened to the BROTHER of Hillary campaign management Podesta? Was he not caught, forced to leave his company, with BIG BAD things that would happen? Why has nothing ever happened to him, only on the ‘other’ side?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 February 2020

Elizabeth Warren, also called Pocahontas, experiences a really bad night. I think she is sending out signals she wants out. Call for unity is her way to get there, go home and have a “nice cold beer” with her husband!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 February 2020

Oy.