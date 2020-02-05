While Nancy Pelosi tears apart the Union Speech of Donald Trump, Bitter US Divides come forward

Washington: President Donald Trump’s speech on the State of the Union became a shocking image of US divisions on Tuesday, with Democrats protesting republican pride before their leader, Nancy Pelosi, tore her copy of the speech on live television.

The gesture of the house speaker at the very end of the story summarized the seething atmosphere in the Capitol throughout the one-hour and eighteen-minute speech.

Instead of what has traditionally been an annual moment of political ceasefire, this state of the Union reflected the political war that raged through the country before the November elections.

Trump was still on stage, just finishing the rising finale of his speech when Pelosi, standing right behind him, lifted the papers and tore them to pieces. “It was courteous to do, given the alternatives,” she told a reporter afterwards.

The speech began with as much resentment as it ended when Trump ignored the habit and refused to shake hands with Pelosi, who, as a speaker of the House of Representatives, had overlooked the pressure to accuse Trump of abusing office. She held out a hand and Trump turned and left her arm behind.

Democrats responded to Trump’s speech, where he announced a “big American comeback” and praised his achievements, refusing to follow Republicans in repeated standing ovations. There was whining and several Democrats walked away.

At the root of all the tension was the fact that the Republican majority Senate, after months of sediment investigation in the Democratic-led House, is now almost certain that it will acquit Trump on Wednesday.

Right-wing hero

Much of Trump’s speech was picked up with the announcement of his successful economic policy and the “America first” outlook.

“We have destroyed the mentality of the American decline and we have rejected the contraction of the American destination,” he said.

The Republican said that his policy of deregulation and tax cuts – criticized by opponents as damaging the environment and favoring the rich above the poor – was responsible for “unparalleled” economic success.

He cited the North American USMCA trade pact, a trade agreement with China, massive military spending, “unprecedented” measures to stop illegal immigration, and his attempt to “end the wars of America in the Middle East” as examples of the fulfill its obligations to voters.

He threw his conservative bass strings of red meat – tough talk about abortion, prayer at schools and the right to bear arms.

But flourishes that could have come from Trump’s days when a reality TV show container attracted real attention.

At one point, he paused his speech to praise Rush Limbaugh, one of the fathers of America’s hugely influential conservative radio landscape, who this week revealed that he has advanced lung cancer.

To the surprise of the general public, Trump announced that his wife Melania, who was alongside Limbaugh, would be presenting the ideological star with the coveted Medal of Freedom – the highest possible civil award.

Later, Trump even surpassed this theatrical blow by picking out a woman in the audience whose legacy had been away for months on foreign broadcasts and then told her he had “a very special surprise.”

It was her husband, in full uniform, who came down the stairs for a tearing, surprising reunion – for a primetime national television audience.

No accusation of accusation

This could have been the darkest week of the Trump government, with only the third trial of presidential charges in American history, ready to culminate in the Senate on Wednesday.

But because Trump is convinced that his party will come through with full acquittal, Trump has shown more and more signs of confidence that he can march forward with a bid for a second term.

The word “accusation” was not even mentioned in his speech.

A combative Trump had already spent the first part of Tuesday mocking the shambolic kickoff of the Democrats for their primary season, and said that delays in the number of votes in Iowa proved their incompetence.

“Nothing works just like they ran the country,” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump got even more good news on Tuesday with a Gallup survey showing his approval rating at its highest ever: 49 percent.

In the State of the Union, his guests reflected the political themes he hopes will maintain his wildly loyal base, including a senior border patrol, a woman whose brother was murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2018.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by the United States as the country’s interim president, was also a guest in public support from Trump for his efforts to dislodge President Nicolas Maduro.

Guests of the Democratic party leaders included around 80 doctors, patients, and others who symbolize what they believe is the failure of the Trump government to address healthcare issues.

