While Mohan Bhagwat initiates important Pro-CAA drive in Bhopal, MP Cong leader says riots follow RSS leader

Bhopal: Hours after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), leader Mohan Bhagwat, Monday reached Bhopal as part of a three-day interactive event with more than 100 pracharaks from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, a conference leader where the first one goes, there is a riot.

During his journey Bhagwat is expected to “educate” the youth about the benefits of the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This is his first major driver in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh since national protests broke out against the controversial laws.

Senior congress leader Manak Agarwal warned the state police about the possibility of a riot-like situation with a view to the RSS chief’s visit to Bhopal.

” Mohan Bhagwat Hindustan me jahan jahan jate hain, dange karwate hain. Yahan bhi dange ho sakte hain isliye, Bhopal Police aur prashasan ko alert rahna chahiye (Where Mohan Bhagwat enters the country, riots follow. The same can happen in Bhopal. That is why the administration and police must be alert. ”

BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang immediately called Agarwal for his comments and said the latter was only trying to conquer the spotlight by making such comments.

“Before commenting on the RSS pramukh, Agarwal must consider his own position in the party where he seeks his place. With such comments, Agrawal is only trying to attract people’s attention and find a place in his own party, “Sarang said.

The Bhagwat campaign is seen as an important initiative to combat hostility to the CAA and NRC outside the states ruled by BJP.

During the 15-year reign of the BJP, Bhopal had emerged as an important RSS nursery before the congress came back to power a year ago. Since then some other important situations have slipped out of the BJP fold.

Bhagwat is scheduled to hold talks with Madhya Prant (central zone) RSS pracharaks and to evaluate the progress of the Sangh on various fronts and to prepare district-oriented plans to reach the youth, an RSS official said.

He is also scheduled to meet with branch leaders such as Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad – the student wing of the Sangh Parivar – at the Sharda Vihar residential school of Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

This is the first five-year interactive session to be held in Madhya Prant and the Sangh wants to revive its activity that peaked during the 15-year BJP rule, RSS sources said.

The RSS is trying to suppress the dissidence against CAA among the youth who seem disillusioned by the fact that the Narendra Modi-led government of the BJP fails to address issues such as unemployment and the economic weakness of the middle class.

The CAA, which was adopted by parliament on December 11, empowers non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire Indian citizenship.

Critics of the new law claim that it is against the constitution, which guarantees equal protection for everyone in India, where about 200 million Muslims live.

Governments Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have not only opposed the CAA and NRC, they have also encouraged all meetings in different parts of the two states against the laws.

(With input from IANS)

