Which three Nintendo 64 games would you prefer to see on Switch Online?

The successor to Nintendo for Virtual Console, the decidedly weak Switch Online service, has been overwhelming so far. For nearly three years in the life of the Switch, the retro offer from Nintendo is the worst they have been since the GameCube days, limited to NES and SNES games. However, sooner or later we will need Nintendo 64 games that become members of the subscription service. My guess is that they are landing this year, with a possible delay until next year if Nintendo decides to add GameBoy games instead and wait a year between system additions. The waiting was no fun – N64 games are where the prospects of Switch Online become much more exciting. Many, many classics on the console are always ripe for a repeat. If you could immediately choose three of those games on Switch, which would they be?

Thinking purely from a feasibility point of view, I have to imagine that the games would be limited to Nintendo’s own first-party titles – I see nothing of Rare other than Donkey Kong 64 making the cut, even with the recent buddy status of Nintendo and Microsoft. With the exception of third-party games and the work of Rare, I would select two highly reproducible games in Super Mario 64 and Star Fox 64 and then, so that there is something multiplayer around, Mario Kart 64. When all bets were finished and I could choose something from the Nintendo 64 library, I would grab Star Fox 64, Banjo-Kazooie and something like Goldeneye 007 or Diddy Kong Racing.

Hopefully, sooner or later, Nintendo 64 games will end up on Switch Online and fill the void that Virtual Console has left behind somewhat. Which three do you miss the most? While we wait, at least we have a solid SNES library to work with, with a few new games landing next week.