Which six characters would you choose for Fighters Pass Vol? 2 in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

If you were disappointed as the last member of Byleth’s first Fighters Pass, you are probably already dreaming of the six new characters that will come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the second round of DLC fighters. The first six DLC characters were omnipresent – we started with Piranha Plant from the left field and enjoyed a variety of characters that brought four fantastic franchises into the festive battle – Joker, Hero, Banjo and Terry. Finally, though not as exciting or fresh as his five predecessors, Byleth is certain in honor of his criminally underrated switch title Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The second Fighters Pass has a lot to offer. How would you fill those shoes?

If I chose, I would go with Crash Bandicoot, Phoenix Wright, Paper Mario, Professor Layton, Crono and an older arcade representative like Dig Dug. Crash is an easy choice – it may be the largest 3D platform mascot that Smash Bros. no longer has since Banjo joined. Phoenix Wright and Professor Layton are both puzzle symbols that leave room for some extremely creative move sets, as they are traditionally not in combat people in their games. Paper Mario would make Game & Watch less lonely as the only 2D character. Crono would address the breathtaking lack of a swordsman in my hypothetical DLC package. Last but not least, Dig Dug would be a satisfactory addition to the less traditional roster, while at the same time representing the game’s formative years a little more.

Who would you put in the second Fighters pass? There are (mostly) no wrong answers, so get in touch with pride.