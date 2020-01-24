Which Seahawks 2017 Draft Class members deserve a 2020 raise?

While there are still three months to go until the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, there are several members of the 2017 Seattle Seahawks draft class who will increase their salaries in the coming season. NFL players who were drafted in the third to seventh rounds of the draft have the option to earn an automatic raise in their fourth season if they reach one of the multiple season thresholds in the first three years. For the Seahawks, this means that three members of the team will automatically increase their base salaries for 2020.

The automatic salary increase takes place via the “Proven Performance Escalator” part of the rookie wage scale. The players selected in the third to seventh round have the following options:

play 35% of their team’s cumulative offensive or defensive strokes in the first three years in the NFL

OR

play 35% of their team’s offensive or defensive snapshots in two of their first three separate seasons in the NFL

qualify for their fourth year salary to be raised to the equivalent of the original restricted agent offer. The original bidding amounts for the round are yet to be announced by the league, but OverTheCap.com is currently estimated at $ 2.144 million.

Without wasting any more time, the Seahawks can take advantage of this automatic raise:

It is entirely possible that both Griffin and Carson will receive contract extensions out of season, making the increase under the PPE less relevant. However, should it expand for what the team doesn’t think is worthwhile, or if the two sides can’t agree on acceptable terms, both base salary and cap hits will increase in 2020.

The increase, like the fourth year of their rookie contracts, is not guaranteed, so it is quite possible that these players will not see the money from their increase if they do not reach the 2020 list (see Thompson in this). , However, since the PPE changes the player’s base salary, the new team will take over the player’s contract with the increased salary for the fourth year if one of these three is canceled by the Seahawks and used by another team.

This is exactly what happened to Mark Glowinski, who was abandoned in late 2017, possibly with the hope that he would lift waivers that would have terminated his rookie contract. In any case, it all became irrelevant when the Indianapolis Colts made a waiver against Glowinski and then paid him his increased base salary in 2018 when he became a starter on their offensive line.

In any case, it is possible that Griffin and Carson also qualified for performance-related compensation bonuses. However, these are expected to be announced by the league after a few more weeks, as they are usually announced shortly before the end of the league year in March.