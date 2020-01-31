Which Mike Holmgren era Seattle Seahawks players should be in the Ring of Honor

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/episode/0L56arHn23sMDb8rfGjZ87" style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 232px;" allowfullscreen="" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

In October, the Seattle Seahawks franchise posthumously inducted former owner Paul Allen as the 12th member of the Ring of Honor. Allen joined Steve Largent (1989), Jim Zorn (1991), Dave Brown (1992), Pete Gross (1992), Curt Warner (1994), Jacob Green (1995), Kenny Easley (2002), Dave Krieg (2004) , Chuck Knox (2005), Cortez Kennedy (2006) and Walter Jones (2014).

Jones was inducted into the Ring of Honor the same year he was selected for the Professional Football Hall of Fame, five years from his last season in 2009. Kenny Easley was the only player to wait more than 10 years beyond his last NFL game to join the exclusive club and it was under the leadership of Paul Allen that no former Seahawks would enter until Easley was added.

With Allen now as the 12th member, it seems like it’s time to add more players to the Mike Holmgren era team who brought their first NFC championship to Seattle. Alistair Corp joined the Field Gulls podcast to discuss their recent article on Shaun Alexander’s 2005 MVP season and to discuss obvious names that should be considered as well as some that should also be considered.

As we speak of the 2005 Seahawks, let me say it is an embarrassment that Walter Jones is the only member of this team in the Ring of Honor. Inexcusable not to have Matt Hasselbeck and Shaun Alexander with him.

– Alistair Corp (@byAlistairCorp) January 30, 2020

Mike Holmgren has now waited longer than Chuck Knox after coaching his last NFL game. Mack Strong’s injury in 2007 ended his ability to overshadow Joe Nash’s regular season record with 218 games played in a Seahawks uniform. Strong finished his career with 201 games, but 200 games and an All-Pro were not enough for Nash either. Matt Hasselbeck and Marcus Trufant are two players who are still within 10 years of their last NFL snap.

Tune in to the podcast as Alistair and I talk about who we would consider putting in the Ring of Honor of the day and discuss the five players we love to win the Hall of Fame honors on Saturday. Alistair also shares stories that were not covered in his article on the 2005 Alexander season.

