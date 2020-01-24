Which character from The Legend of Zelda would you add to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The gigantic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate squad has very few flaws, but it is comparatively deficient in terms of The Legend of Zelda. The ceremonial fighter has only six characters from one of the Nintendo flagships, and here is the kicker: two of these characters are Zelda and three of them are Link. There’s so much more in the series than the Triforce trio – just look at how many playable characters there are in Hyrule Warriors. Sooner or later, someone in this series will have to make it to Super Smash Bros. Who would you choose?

There are many enticing options – Skull Kid could be much more than an Assist Trophy, one of The Legend of Zelda’s champions: Breath of the Wild could make it, or they could grab another villain like Ghirahim or Yuga. Personally, I would love to see Skull Kid get an admittedly unprecedented upgrade from the Assist Trophy to the Full Fighter. It would strengthen the squad with its uniquely creepy flair, we would bring more Majoras mask music with it and its moon-destroying final blow would be a breeze. I don’t see it, but plausibility is not a prerequisite for answering this question.

Who from The Legend of Zelda would you like to see on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? The series could definitely use more representation, and there are sure to be more than enough personable actors to choose from. Let us know your selection in the comments.