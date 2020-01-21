Which channel does Chelsea play against Arsenal? TV and live stream information

Chelsea host local rival Arsenal on Stamford Bridge in a burning London derby.

Both teams have seen different seasons with ten points between the two so far, but with every struggle for form it is difficult to predict how the game will end.

The blues are in the top 4 and will try to beat their last loss to Newcastle United.

In the meantime, the Gunners have only won one of their last seven Premier League games but will have to take revenge after Chelsea scored all three points in a duel against the Emirates in December.

Here you will find all the important information you need to know before the game …

Mikel Arteta will celebrate a surprise victory on Stamford Bridge

When is the game?

Chelsea will play Arsenal on Tuesday January 21st. Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m.

Which TV channel is it on?

If you are a BT Sport customer, you can follow the game on BT Sport 1.

Reporting begins at 7:30 p.m.

Can you stream the game live?

Marcos Alonso is expected to be available after an injury

BT Sport customers can stream the game using the BT Sport app.

You can also follow all actions on the Mirror Football live blog.

Chelsea team news

Young full-back Reece James was injured in a Newcastle clash on Saturday, but has avoided long-term concerns.

The 20-year-old is expected to take a fitness test before tomorrow’s game.

In the meantime, Marcos Alonso is available again after an injury.

Arsenal team news

Sokratis could get sick

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still not available for The Gunners.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos gives Arsenal cause for concern because of illness and could worsen Mikel Arteta’s defensive crisis.

In the meantime, Gabriel Martinelli should start after his goal at the weekend.

Betting odds

Chelsea 4/5

Draw 3/1

Arsenal 7/2

