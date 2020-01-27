Which channel does Bournemouth have against Arsenal? TV channel and live stream information

Arsenal want to continue the 2-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and move on to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta has been warmly received by Arsenal believers, but with just a win of six since taking office, this is a chance to demonstrate his leadership.

His first game at The Gunners against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bournemouth is currently in the relegation zone but would like to continue their 3-1 home win against Brighton this weekend.

(Image: Getty Images)

It’s a chance for both sides to turn away from disappointing league campaigns – here’s all the important information before the game.

When is the game?

Bournemouth’s Arsenal host kicked off at 8:00 p.m. on Monday 27 January.

Which TV channel is it on?

Bournemouth beat Brighton last time

(Image: Action pictures via Reuters)

BT Sport customers can watch the game on BT Sport 1 from 7:15 p.m.

Can you stream the game live?

BT Sport customers can stream the game live via the BT Sport app.

You can also follow the action on the Mirror Football Live Blog.

Bournemouth team news

A relegation battle is expected that Eddie Howe could rest some key players to fight for their place in the Premier League.

They have no new injuries in their last game against Brighton.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal celebrate one last breath against Chelsea

(Image: ANDY RAIN / EPA-EFE / REX)

Arsenal will see the FA Cup as the best chance for silverware this season. The team is therefore expected to take a strong 11th place on the grid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was able to return to the side after three games on the sideline due to a ban.

Betting odds

Bournemouth 14/5

Draw 11/4

Arsenal 19/20

Odds courtesy of thepools.com