Which celebrities swear by Reformer Pilates just like Adele?

Almost everyone is talking about Adele and her new appearance. If you are not, then you probably hid under a rock, because the hit maker of Someone Like You has recently been looking better.

Although she’s a professional when it comes to keeping herself out of the spotlight, the strange photo has turned up on Adele’s social media after her massive weight loss, where the singer herself claims she has lost around 100 pounds.

How did she do it?

Well, the ex-trainer from Adele puts her transformation down to a 1000-calorie daily diet and green smoothies and her new love of exercise that helped her maintain her new training regime.

That regime includes Reformer Pilates, with Adele first trying it out with her boyfriend, and Robbie Williams’s wife, Ayda Field.

It uses hip equipment – the reformer – that uses spring tension to “generate muscles” that you would not normally use when training on a standard mat.

Adele has undergone a huge transformation in which she has lost 100 pounds (Photo: Instagram)

It helps to strengthen and shape the whole body and it is not only Adele who is a fan, because many famous faces have turned to Reformer Pilates to get themselves in shape.

Exclusive to speak against Metro.co.uk, Chris Richardson who manages Zero Gravity Pilates, says, “The great thing about it is that it is so effective and it works very, very fast.”

He has trained like Claudia Schiffer, Lily Allen,

models that try to crack the world of Victoria’s Secret and its regular customers

include Lisa Snowdon, Alexandra Burke, Lydia Bright, and Kimberley Walsh

Rochelle Humes.

“What Adele did has actually brought reformer pilates to the forefront, so everyone knows about it because of her,” he says.

Kimberley swore to Reformer Pilates to keep her fitness level high while preparing for rehearsals for Big The Musical (Photo: Instagram)

Former Girls Aloud star Kimberley is completely gone for a session

the reformer and often shares sweaty selfies after training on Instagram.

She swore with Reformer Pilates to maintain her fitness while preparing for rehearsals for Big The Musical and presenter Rochelle turned to the board with all your fitness dreams after giving birth, to get her training going again.

It is said that Adele does not really like sports (and we are all really happy with that), but she fell for the reformer, line and sinker and Chris thinks it is because the exercise has little impact, but the results are so noticeable that you can’t resist keeping it up.

“It is so good for shaping and adjusting the body, lengthening the body, posture … anything that has to do with your legs, buttocks, abdomen, waist, back, arms,” ​​he explains – although he indicates that this is not the case for a ‘quick solution’ for weight loss.

Kimberley often shares sweaty selfies after training after her Reformer Pilates class (Photo: Instagram)

Rochelle Humes turned to Reformer Pilates to help her get back into shape after pregnancy (Photo: Instagram)

Lisa Snowdon is a regular at Zero Gravity Pilates (Photo: Instagram)

“It is not for weight loss, for that you need cardio exercises, but it is great to shape, shape and strengthen your body. You will soon notice a big difference. “

“When you see the differences, you get the confidence and motivation to keep going back,” says Chris. “Every session is very different, there are 100 ways to train your gluteal or abdominal muscles.”

“If you constantly do the same, you will plateau. When you change things, you get results much faster. “

And if you don’t want to believe this word, take Meghan

Markle’s. She is all for it.

“It is without doubt the best thing you can do for your body,” she said in the past.

Meghan Markle is a fan and says that Reformer Pilates is “the best you can do for your body” (Photo: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga has long been a fan of Reformer Pilates and it helps her with her fibromyalgia (Photo: Instagram)

“Your body changes immediately … give it two classes and you will see a difference.”

Oh, and before you exclude yourself because you have a little bit on your hip, or just play from time to time, injury is no excuse not to try.

Lady Gaga turned to Reformer Pilates when she suffered from fibromyalgia – a condition that causes pain throughout the body.

She made a pretty bad attack during her Joanne tour in 2017 and was forced to cancel a few shows, so she turned to reformer pilates and yoga to rebuild her strength.

It is something she has been practicing for years now. The real OG reformer if you want.

In 2015, Lady Gaga shared a snapshot of her workout and

said: “Another morning with pilates and rock n roll with my trainer!”

How you can lose a man in 10 days star Kate Hudson is another that just can’t get enough.

“I know I’m at my strongest when I do my Pilates, because it never gets easier. The more you do Pilates, the harder things you can do, “Kate told Women’s Health last year.

“I love how flexible I feel and I love what it does with the shape of my body.”

Already sold? You and we both.





