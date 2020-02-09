Where’s Xi? The Chinese president commands Uphill Coronavirus Battle from safe heights

Wuhan (China): President Xi Jinping took the stage less than three weeks ago in front of an admiring audience in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, exploiting his success in driving China through a tumultuous year and promising “historic” progress in 2020.

“Every Chinese person, every member of the Chinese nation, should be proud to live in this great age,” he said, giving applause the day before the Lunar New Year holiday. “Our progress will not be stopped by storms and storms.”

Xi did not mention a dangerous new corona virus that was already tenacious in the country. As he spoke, the government shut up Wuhan, a city of 11 million inhabitants, in a frantic attempt to stop the spread of the virus from the epicenter.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has killed more than 800 people in China since Sunday and made tens of thousands of people sick, comes while Xi is struggling with a host of other challenges: a slowing economy, massive protests in Hong Kong, an election in Taiwan that rejected Beijing and a lengthy trade war with the United States.

Now Xi is confronted with an increasingly rapid health crisis, which is also a political crisis: a thorough test of the authoritarian system that he has built up over the past seven years. While the Chinese government is struggling to control the virus amid growing public dissatisfaction with its implementation, the changes that Xi has initiated may make it difficult for him to escape debt.

“It is a big shock to the legitimacy of the ruling party. I think it can only be after the June 4, 1989 incident. It’s so big,” said Rong Jian, a Beijing politician, referring to the armed action against protesters on Tiananmen Square that year.

“There is no doubt about his control of power,” he added, “but the method of control and its consequences have damaged his legitimacy and reputation.”

Xi has acknowledged what is at stake and calls the outbreak “an important test of the Chinese system and administrative capacity.”

But while China’s fight against the corona virus was intensified, Xi put the leader of the country, Li Keqiang, at the head of a leadership group that dealt with the emergency, effectively becoming the public face of the government’s response. It was Li Keqiang who traveled to Wuhan to visit doctors.

Xi, on the other hand, withdrew from public view for a few days. That was not without precedent, although it stood out in this crisis, after earlier Chinese leaders had used times of disaster to try to show a more common touch. State television and newspapers are almost always at the forefront of the scope of every move by Xi.

That withdrawal from the spotlight, some analysts said, indicated Xi’s attempt to isolate himself from a campaign that could falter and trigger public anger. Yet Xi has a consolidated power, which puts them out of the game or eliminates rivals, so few people are to blame if things go wrong.

“Politically I think he discovers that having total dictatorial power has a downside, namely that if things go wrong or are at high risk of going wrong, you also have to bear all the responsibility,” says Victor Shih, a professor at the University of California at San Diego, studying Chinese politics.

A large part of the population of the country has been told to stay at home, factories remain closed and airlines have stopped their service. Experts warn that the corona virus could slam the economy if it is not controlled quickly.

The government also has problems controlling the story. Xi is now confronted with an unusually sharp public discontent that even China’s strict censorship could not completely suppress it.

The death of an ophthalmologist in Wuhan, Dr. Li Wenliang, who was censored for warning his medical school classmates about the spread of a dangerous new disease, has released a flood of pent-up public mourning and anger about how the government dealt with the crisis. Chinese academics have submitted at least two petitions after the death of Li, each advocating freedom of expression.

State media still portray Xi as ultimately in control, and there is no sign that he faces a serious challenge within party leadership. However, the crisis has already damaged China’s image as an emerging superpower – efficient, stable and strong – that could eventually equal the United States.

It remains to be seen how much the crisis can undermine Xi ‘s political position, but it may weaken its long – term position as it prepares for a probable third term as General Secretary of the Communist Party in 2022.

In 2018, Xi was approved to lift the constitutional limits for his tenure as president of the country, making his plan for a new five-year term far from certain.

If Xi emerges politically uncertain from this crisis, the consequences are unpredictable. He can become more open to compromises within the party elite. Or he doubles the imperious ways that have made him the most powerful leader of China in generations.

“Xi’s hold on power is not light,” said Jude Blanchette, the Freeman chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“While the ham-fisted response to this crisis undoubtedly adds a further blemish to Xi’s tenure,” Blanchette added, “the logistics of organizing a leadership challenge against him remain formidable.”

In recent days, despite a lack of public appearances, state media have portrayed Xi as a tireless commander-in-chief. This week they began calling the government’s fight against the virus the “people’s war,” an expression used in the official reading of Xi ‘s phone call with President Donald Trump on Friday.

There are increasing indications that propaganda is less convincing this time.

The Lunar New Year reception in Beijing, where Xi spoke, became a source of popular anger, a symbol of a government that reacted slowly to suffering in Wuhan. Xi and other leaders seem to be overwhelmed by the cruelty of the epidemic.

Senior officials would almost certainly have been informed of the emerging crisis by the time the national health authorities told the World Health Organization on December 31, but neither Xi nor other officials in Beijing informed the public.

Xi ‘s first recognition of the epidemic came on January 20, when brief instructions were issued under his name. His first public appearance after the closure of Wuhan on January 23 came two days later, when he foresaw a meeting of the top body of the Communist Party, the Politburo Standing Committee, which was shown extensively on Chinese television. “We are sure that we can win in this fight,” he said.

At the time, the death toll was 106. When it rose, Xi allowed other officials to take on more visible roles. Xi’s only appearances were meeting foreign visitors in the Great Hall of the People or chairing meetings of the Communist Party.

On January 28, Xi met the Executive Director of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and told Tedros that he “personally directed” the government’s response. Subsequent reports in the state media have omitted the sentence and instead said that the Xi government directed the reaction “collectively.”

Since nothing happens by accident about how Xi is portrayed in state media, the tweak suggested a deliberate attempt to emphasize shared responsibility.

Xi no longer appeared on official broadcasts for a week – until a very scripted meeting Wednesday with the authoritarian leader of Cambodia, Hun Sen.

There is little evidence that Xi gave up power behind the scenes. Li Keqiang, the prime minister in charge of the crisis leadership group, and other officials have said they are taking their orders from Xi. The group is filled with officials working closely together under Xi, and the guidelines emphasize his authority.

“The way in which the epidemic is now being handled from above is simply not in line with the argument that there has been a clear shift to more collective, advisory leadership,” said Holly Snape, a British Academy Fellow at the University of Glasgow studying Chinese politics .

The scale of dissatisfaction and the potential challenges for Xi can be measured through repeated online references to the Chernobyl nuclear accident. Many of them came under the guise of viewer reviews of the popular TV mini series of the same name, which is still available for streaming in China.

“It’s the same in every age, every country. Cover everything, “a reviewer wrote.

The Soviet Union of 1986, however, was a different country than China in 2020.

The Soviet state was messing around when Chernobyl happened, said Sergey Radchenko, a professor of international relations at Cardiff University in Wales, who wrote extensively about Soviet and Chinese politics.

“The Chinese authorities, on the other hand, show that they can handle it, a willingness to take unprecedented measures – logistical performance that can increase the legitimacy of the regime,” he added.

Radchenko compared the actions of Xi with those of previous leaders in times of crisis: Mao Zedong after the cultural revolution or Deng Xiaoping after the harsh action of Tiananmen Square.

“He does what Mao and Deng would have done under similar circumstances: taking a step back into the shade and still maintaining control.”

Chris Buckley and Steven Lee Myers c.2020 The New York Times Company

.